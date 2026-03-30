Michael Shea Named to Board of Exit Planning Institute in Sarasota

Tampa Business Broker Michael Shea

Certified Exit Planner and Business Broker Takes Leadership Role with Exit Planning Institute of Sarasota

Michael Shea’s appointment to the board of the Exit Planning Institute Sarasota Chapter is a natural extension of the impact he’s been making with business owners for more than two decades,”” — Andy Cagnetta

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Shea of Transworld Business Advisors has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Exit Planning Institute (EPI) Sarasota Chapter, further solidifying his leadership role in the business owner advisory community.Shea brings more than 20 years of experience advising main street and middle-market business owners through the complexities of buying and selling privately held companies. With over 475 successful transactions and more than $1.5 billion in total deal volume, he has built a reputation for delivering consistent, high-quality outcomes for his clients.As a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA), Shea works closely with business owners well before they go to market—helping them understand value drivers, align personal and financial goals, and create structured exit strategies designed to maximize outcomes.“The Exit Planning Institute plays a critical role in helping business owners think proactively about their future,” said Shea. “Too often, owners wait until they’re ready to sell before they begin planning. Through EPI, we’re working to change that by equipping advisors and owners with the tools, frameworks, and strategies needed to build value and exit on their terms.”The Exit Planning Institute is a global organization dedicated to educating and empowering advisors who serve business owners. Through its CEPAprogram and local chapters, EPI provides a collaborative environment where professionals—including financial advisors, CPAs, attorneys, and business brokers—work together to deliver comprehensive exit planning solutions.In his role on the Sarasota Chapter board, Shea will contribute to advancing EPI’s mission by fostering collaboration among advisors and promoting best practices in exit planning throughout the region.Known for his relentless work ethic, deep market knowledge, and client-first approach, Shea continues to be a trusted resource for business owners seeking to prepare for and execute successful transitions.For more information about exit planning or selling a business, visit:Media Contact:Taylor TrierTransworld Business AdvisorsEmail: taylor@tworld.comPhone: 321-287-0349

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