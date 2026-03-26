Tomorrow.City USA 2026 Convenes National Leaders to Address America's Most Urgent Urban Questions

Summit in West Palm Beach brings together officials, tech executives, and civic innovators for conversations on AI, infrastructure, mobility, and placemaking

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tomorrow.City USA , the U.S. flagship of Smart City Expo World Congress, the world's largest urban innovation summit, announces its programming lineup for the 2026 conference, taking place April 14-15 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.Under the banner "The Future is Now," the conference will convene more than a dozen curated conversations designed to lead U.S. cities into a modern and prosperous future, from AI readiness and workforce development to high-speed rail, sovereign infrastructure, and economic growth."Every conversation we've designed for Tomorrow.City USA is rooted in a simple premise: the future of our cities is being decided right now, and the people making those decisions need to be in the same room," said Aarti Tandon, CEO of Tomorrow.City USA. "From AI readiness and workforce development to high-speed rail and sovereign infrastructure, these sessions aren't about what's possible someday — they're about what's already happening, and who gets to benefit from it."NOTABLE SPEAKERS AND PUBLIC OFFICIALS-U.S. Assistant Secretary of Labor Henry Mack-West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James-Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens-Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval-Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis-Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey-Tempe Mayor Corey Woods-Jonathan Porat, CTO, State of California-Denise Reilly-Hughes, CIO, State of Vermont-Shawnzia Thomas, CIO, State of Georgia-Justine Johnson, Michigan's Chief Mobility Officer-Daniel O'Keefe, Connecticut Commissioner of Economic Development-Quentin Palfrey, Director, Federal Funds and Infrastructure, Commonwealth of MassachusettsCEOs AND BUSINESS LEADERS-Stephen Ross, Chairman, Related Ross and Owner, Miami Dolphins-Marc Ganzi, CEO, DigitalBridge-Patrick Goddard, CEO, Brightline-Jack Selby, Managing Director, Thiel Capital-Drew Cukor, President, TWG AI-Don Peebles, CEO, Peebles Corporation-Zac Bookman, CEO, OpenGov-Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins, CEO, Promise-Jonathan Beckett, CEO, Burgess-Carol Naughton, CEO, Purpose Built Communities-Jumbi Edulbehram, Director, Global Public Sector, NVIDIA-John Paul Farmer, President, Tomorrow.City USA; Global Head of Public Sector, Stripe-Jonathan Frankle, Chief AI Scientist, Databricks-Lydon Sleeper, U.S. Strategic Policy Lead, Joby Aviation-Amen Ra Mashariki, Director of AI, Bezos Earth Fund-Michael Zeto, Chief Commercial Officer, Boingo Wireless-Patrick Murphy, Chief Investment Officer, Coastal Construction-Alfonso Costa, COO, Falcone GroupFEATURED SESSIONS INCLUDEUpskilling America: AI and Jobs of TomorrowU.S. Assistant Secretary of Labor Henry Mack joins West Palm Beach Commissioner Christina Lambert to discuss preparing America's workforce for the jobs of tomorrow as a matter of both economic development and national security.Sovereign AI InfrastructureDigitalBridge CEO Marc Ganzi, fresh from a landmark strategic investment partnership with SoftBank, leads what promises to be the most consequential infrastructure conversation of the year: controlling the full stack of AI-enabling assets — power, hyperscale data centers, fiber networks, and edge systems — to lead countries into a globally competitive future.Public, Private, and Philanthropic Capital Building Cities of TomorrowMiami Dolphins Owner and Related Ross Chairman Stephen Ross and West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James join the Knight Foundation to highlight how innovative financing models are driving inclusive growth and modernizing cities across America.A Bright Future for High-Speed RailBrightline CEO Patrick Goddard on how the only privately run intercity passenger railroad in the United States is reshaping regional connectivity, catalyzing economic development, and redefining how Americans move between cities.Superyachts: The Future of High-Touch Experiences at SeaBurgess CEO Jonathan Beckett explores how the superyacht industry — historically at the forefront of innovation — is evolving beyond symbols of luxury into dynamic, boundary-pushing, immersive experiences and multisensory spaces through deeply tailored AI personalization, blending the digital and physical worlds.The State of AI ReadinessCenter for Civic Futures Executive Director Cassandra Madison convenes state technology leaders from California, Vermont, and Georgia to examine how states are preparing their governments, workforce, and infrastructure for the responsible adoption of AI.AI, Cities, and National SecurityTWG AI President Drew Cukor and Vanderbilt's Institute of National Security Executive Director Douglas Adams explore dual-use technologies and the role of AI adoption as a matter of national competitiveness.Testbeds to Takeoff: The Future of Advanced Air MobilityMichigan's Justine Johnson, the first Chief Mobility Officer appointed by any U.S. state, leads a discussion with Lydon Sleeper of Joby Aviation on how advanced air mobility is reshaping fire rescue, medical response, regional logistics, and the low altitude economy. Bloomberg Philanthropies What Works Cities Presents: The Future of City LeadershipA discussion featuring Mayor Dean Trantalis (Fort Lauderdale), Mayor Corey Woods (Tempe), Assistant City Manager Vicki Rios (Glendale), City Program Manager Randal Rodger (City of Ottawa), moderated by Bloomberg Philanthropies What Works Cities Managing Director Rochelle Haynes.Additional sessions will address economic mobility, adaptive reuse, AI-driven government operations, responsible public sector AI adoption, and the future of high-touch experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.