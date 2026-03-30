Inherited Property Match Launches First Nationwide Broker-Matching Service Built for Inherited Real Estate

Heirs and executors get free, personalized broker matching for probate sales, trust transactions, and complex estate dispositions in every state.

Selling inherited property is one of the most high-stakes real estate transactions a family will ever face, and it almost always happens during one of the most difficult periods of their lives” — Alan Fruitman

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inherited Property Match today launched as the first and only nationwide broker-matching service designed exclusively for families selling inherited property. The platform matches heirs, executors, personal representatives, and trustees with vetted real estate brokers who specialize in probate sales, trust property transactions, and complex estate dispositions – at no cost to the seller.

An estimated $84 trillion in assets will transfer between generations by 2045, with real estate representing a significant share of that wealth. Yet for most families, inheriting property triggers a process they have never navigated before: probate court timelines, multi-heir coordination, trust terms, capital gains tax decisions, stepped-up basis calculations, and state-specific disclosure requirements. These transactions demand specialized expertise that the vast majority of residential real estate agents simply do not have.

Until now, families facing these decisions had no dedicated resource for finding a broker with the right experience. Most ended up working with a general-purpose agent recommended by a friend or found through a Google search - often with costly results.

"Selling inherited property is one of the most high-stakes real estate transactions a family will ever face, and it almost always happens during one of the most difficult periods of their lives," said Alan Fruitman, co-founder of Inherited Property Match and a real estate professional with more than 30 years of experience specializing in complex transactions. "Executors have fiduciary duties. Heirs have emotional and financial pressures. Timelines are often driven by courts, not convenience. These families deserve a broker who has handled this exact situation before - someone who understands court-supervised sales, trust terms, and how to keep a multi-heir transaction moving forward."

How Inherited Property Match Works

Unlike algorithm-driven referral platforms that route sellers to the next available agent, Inherited Property Match uses a personal, hand-tailored matching process informed by more than three decades of real estate transaction experience. The team speaks directly with each family to understand their property, estate situation, legal standing, and timeline. From there, brokers are personally identified based on property type, local market expertise, estate complexity, and demonstrated transaction experience.

The service covers every property type: single-family homes, condos, townhomes, vacation properties, investment real estate, commercial property, and land – across all 50 states. Whether a family needs to sell an inherited house in probate, a condo held in trust, inherited investment real estate, or undeveloped land in another state, Inherited Property Match connects them with a broker who has done it before.

The service is completely free to sellers. Inherited Property Match receives a referral fee from the matched broker only upon successful closing.

Free Resource: How to Sell Inherited Property: A Step-by-Step Guide

Alongside the launch, Inherited Property Match has published a comprehensive free guide designed to walk heirs, executors, trustees, and their professional advisors through every stage of selling inherited property.

The guide, titled "How to Sell Inherited Property: A Step-by-Step Guide," breaks the process into seven actionable phases: securing the property and confirming insurance; establishing legal authority and ownership; building a tax and financial foundation (including step-up in basis and capital gains considerations); aligning multiple heirs on strategy and decision-making; assessing property condition and managing risk; hiring the right broker and executing a market strategy; and closing and distributing proceeds.

Each phase includes a checklist of action items, documents to gather, and a clear checkpoint so families know exactly where they stand before moving forward. The guide also includes a directory of the professionals typically involved at each stage – from estate attorneys and CPAs to title companies, insurance agents, and mediators.

The guide is available for free download here.

"We built Inherited Property Match because no one was solving this problem," said Rhett Fruitman, co-founder of Inherited Property Match, whose background includes roles at CBRE and Citi. "Estate attorneys, CPAs, and financial advisors kept telling us the same thing: their clients needed help finding the right real estate broker for an inherited property sale, and there was no reliable place to send them. That gap is what we built this to fill."

Why It Matters Now

The United States is in the early stages of the largest generational wealth transfer in history. Millions of Baby Boomers own their homes free and clear, and as those properties pass to the next generation, heirs are inheriting not just assets but also a complex web of legal, tax, and logistical decisions. In many states, probate sales take six months to more than a year to resolve. Multi-heir situations frequently stall over disagreements about pricing, timing, and distribution. And without a broker who understands the nuances of fiduciary duty, court-supervised sales, and stepped-up basis, families risk costly mistakes at exactly the wrong time.

Inherited Property Match exists to make sure that doesn't happen.

About Inherited Property Match

Inherited Property Match is a nationwide broker-matching service that helps families selling inherited property find specialized real estate brokers experienced in probate sales, trust property transactions, and complex estate dispositions. Founded by Alan Fruitman and Rhett Fruitman – whose combined experience spans more than three decades of specialized real estate transactions, including roles at CBRE, Citi, and leadership of 1031tax.com and Real Estate Broker Match – the platform is free to sellers and covers all property types across all 50 states.

Learn more at InheritedPropertyMatch.com or call +1 (800) 841-5033.

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