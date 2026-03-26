mSupply to Be Featured on Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg

Marcone's high-tech distribution is the focus of the upcoming episode of Now We Know! TV. Marcone's high-tech distribution is the focus of the upcoming episode of Now We Know! TV. Marcone's high-tech distribution is the focus of the upcoming episode of Now We Know! TV.

Show Airs March 28 on CNBC

It is very important for the audience to be educated about the complexity that exists in repairing their appliances. It's anything but simple.” — Alonso Fierro, Senior Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming episode of Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg, airing March 28 at 11 a.m. EST on CNBC, features Marcone, a company focused on streamlining supply chain operations through advanced software solutions.

The segment provides an inside look at how Marcone helps businesses manage inventory, distribution and logistics more efficiently. By leveraging technology to improve visibility and coordination, the company enables organizations to respond more effectively to changing demands and market conditions.

As global supply chains become more complex, innovative tools are essential for maintaining reliability and efficiency. The feature highlights how digital platforms are transforming the way goods move from production to delivery.

“We really appreciate the opportunity to come on the show to tell everyone a little more about this industry and educate folks on why this is important,” said Phil Mause, Chief Commercial Officer.

Alonso Fierro, Senior Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain, shared the team’s excitement to be on Now We Know!

“It is very important for the audience to be educated about the complexity that exists in repairing their appliances,” he said. “It’s anything but simple, and it is super exciting for me to showcase what we do, something that I’m very proud of.”

By spotlighting Marcone, Now We Know! sheds light on the systems that keep products flowing across industries. The series remains dedicated to uncovering the innovation behind everyday processes, encouraging curiosity and understanding with every episode.



Marcone's high-tech distribution is the focus of the upcoming episode of Now We Know! TV.

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