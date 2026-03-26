ALEF HOSTS 'GATHERING FOR A NEW LEBANON' LEADERS CONVENE IN NYC FOR VISION OF A SOVEREIGN, CORRUPTION-FREE FUTURE

ALEF at 3 West Club on stopping Hezbollah, advancing reforms & building a sovereign Lebanon. Speakers: Bruce Blakeman, Ivonne Baki, Amir Fakhravar, Rima Freiji.

Lebanon stands at a historic crossroads. The Gathering for a New Lebanon; Brightest minds to build a roadmap for a sovereign, corruption-free Lebanon free from foreign domination and terror financing.” — Ziad Abdelnour-Founder & Chairman, ALEF

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Lebanon Education Foundation (ALEF) invites media to cover its flagship policy and advocacy event, "Gathering for a New Lebanon," on Monday, April 14, 2026, at the historic 3 West Club in Midtown Manhattan.

The evening will feature a 6:00 PM reception followed by an 8:00 PM dinner and program. This gathering (business formal / cocktail attire) will bring together approximately 150 leaders, business executives, activists, policymakers, and allies committed to a free, sovereign, and prosperous Lebanon. The event comes at a pivotal moment as the diaspora unites to chart a post-corruption, anti-militant path forward and strengthen U.S.-Lebanon relations.

Confirmed Speakers:

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a prominent New York Republican leader running for the position of Governor of New York City

Global Activist Ivonne Baki, Ecuador's former Ambassador to France, Qatar and the United States, running for the position of United Nations Next Secretary-General

Amir Fakhravar, Senate Chairman of the National Iranian Congress

Rima Freiji, President of the Beirut based Lebanese Private Sector Network

Core Discussion Pillars:

• Exposing and dismantling Hezbollah’s influence and corruption networks

• Advocating for political, economic, and security reforms in Lebanon

• Promoting transparency, rule of law, meritocracy, and diaspora-driven reconstruction

The program will include keynote remarks, policy discussions, and a call to action for sustained congressional engagement and international support for Lebanese sovereignty.



Quote from Ziad K. Abdelnour, Founder and Chairman of ALEF:

"Lebanon stands at a historic crossroads. This Gathering for a New Lebanon is more than an event, it is a strategic convening of the diaspora’s brightest minds and most determined voices. Together we are building the roadmap for a Lebanon free from corruption, foreign domination, and terror financing. We look forward to welcoming media partners who share our commitment to truth, accountability, and a sovereign future."

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM Reception | 8:00 PM Dinner & Program

Venue: 3 West Club, 3 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019

RSVP / Media Accreditation: Limited press access is available. Reporters and photographers interested in attending should contact ALEF in advance.

About the American Lebanon Education Foundation (ALEF)

The American Lebanon Education Foundation (ALEF) is a global initiative of professionals, activists, and leaders united by a shared vision of a free, sovereign, and prosperous Lebanon. As an independent, non-partisan movement, ALEF advocates for political, economic, and security reforms while engaging international policymakers to support Lebanon’s sovereignty. Through research, awareness campaigns, and policy advocacy, ALEF educates communities and combats terrorism, corruption, and militant influences undermining stability. For more information, visit www.usalef.org.

Media Contact

American Lebanon Education Foundation (ALEF)

contact@usalef.org

+1 (212) 970-ALEF (2533)

445 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Note to Editors:

High-resolution photos from past ALEF events, speaker headshots, and the full agenda will be available upon request. For interviews with Ziad K. Abdelnour or event organizers, please reach out directly.

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