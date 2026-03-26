GUNJAN SHARMA SELECTED AS ONE OF IAOTP’S TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS

The International Association Of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Gunjan Sharma at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, is proud to announce that Ms. Gunjan Sharma, senior software engineer at Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC has been recognized by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) as one of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders for 2026 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and innovation in her field.Inclusion in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is a prestigious honor, awarded to only 50 professionals worldwide who exemplify courage, vision, and lasting impact in their fields. These honorees are chosen for their resilience, passion, and transformative contributions to society. Each will have a dedicated chapter in Volume 5 of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, set for release in 2026. Ms. Gunjan Sharma will receive this recognition at IAOTP's Award Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.With nearly two decades of experience in the technology industry, Ms. Sharma has established herself as an expert across multiple disciplines. A dynamic and results-driven leader, she currently serves as a Senior Software Engineer at Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, where she leads testing and performance validation initiatives for streaming games on the PlayStation platform. Her career has been rooted in high-tech, computer-based environments, with a strong focus on developing, testing, and delivering high-quality software solutions.The majority of Ms. Sharma’s experience lies in software engineering and quality assurance across complex systems. Her principal strengths include quality assurance in both Windows and Linux environments, object-oriented programming, and end-to-end software engineering. She is widely recognized for her analytical mindset, attention to detail, and ability to ensure performance reliability at scale.Prior technology-focused roles include Senior Quality Assurance Engineer at Networks in Motion and Symantec Corporation, and Senior Software Engineer at the National Institute of Information Technology. Across these positions, she contributed to mission-critical systems, strengthened quality frameworks, and supported the delivery of robust, user-centric applications.Ms. Sharma’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, software engineering, database systems, web applications, quality assurance, and full-cycle software development. She brings a comprehensive understanding of modern development ecosystems, paired with a disciplined approach to testing, validation, and performance optimization.Before embarking on her professional career path, Ms. Sharma earned a Bachelor of Technology in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, followed by a Master of Science in Computer Science from California State University, Long Beach. She has also obtained multiple professional certifications, including AWS architecture, computer hardware and operating systems, networking fundamentals, Kubernetes, and neural networks and deep learning, further strengthening her technical breadth and leadership capabilities.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Sharma has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She is a listed honoree with Marquis Who’s Who for her expertise in Software Engineering and Technology. Last year, she was selected as Top Senior Software Engineer of the Year by IAOTP. This year, she is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City in December 2026, recognizing both her earlier distinction as a recipient of the Empowered Woman Award and her recent selection to be featured in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication.Looking back, Ms. Sharma attributes her success to resilience, a strong work ethic, and untiring support from her family. When not working, she enjoys singing, listening to music, working out, cooking, and experimenting with both Indian and Western recipes. In the future, she hopes to inspire young entrepreneurs in the technology sector.For more information, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gunjanbsharma/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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