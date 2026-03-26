Le Boat Flash Sale Marks the Start of Boating Season

Boating Season is Here

Boating season has started in Europe and opens in Canada on May 15th.

SMITHS FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boating season has started in Europe and opens in Canada on May 15th. To celebrate, the leading inland waterways vacation operator Le Boat has announced its biggest sale ever, offering 30% off all houseboat holidays across Canada and Europe.The Le Boat 5 Day Flash Sale runs from March 27–31, 2026, and applies to all boats (excluding liberty), all destinations, and all 2026 departure dates*, making it the ideal time for travelers to book a houseboat holidays. For added peace of mind, the Flash Sale includes Le Boat’s FREE Flex-Plan (allowing up to 2 changes) and low deposit of only 25% down at time of booking.With more than 900 boats across 33 cruising regions in 8 Countries, Le Boat invites travelers to experience Europe and Canada from the water at their own pace and without the need for prior boating experience or a boat license.Explore Europe and Canada by Houseboat in 2026During the flash sale, guests can save 30% on their boating holidays in some of the world’s most iconic inland waterways, including:• Canada – Rideau Canal & Trent Severn Waterway• France – Burgundy, Canal du Midi, and more• United Kingdom – the River Thames• Scotland- Caledonia Canal and Louch Ness• Ireland – River Shannon• The Netherland: Holland & Amsterdam• Belgium- Flanders, Bruges & Ghent• Italy – Venetian Canal and Friuli Region• Germany-Mecklenburg, Brandenburg, and Berlin regionsThe offer applies to short breaks (3–4 nights) and longer cruises (7+ nights) throughout the 2026 boating season.Top Selling Houseboat Holiday RoutesFrance: Canal Boating & River CruisesA Le Boat houseboat holiday in France offers a relaxed yet refined way to explore the country’s historic waterways. Cruise through the Burgundy wine region or the UNESCO listed Canal du Midi, stopping at charming villages along the way. Guests enjoy gourmet dining, fine wines, and ever changing scenery—making canal boating one of the most immersive ways to experience France.Ireland: River Shannon CruisingCruising the River Shannon allows travelers to experience Ireland beyond the busy tourist routes. Glide past rolling green landscapes, historic castles, and welcoming riverside towns. With lively pubs and rich local culture, a houseboat holiday in Ireland delivers an authentic and unforgettable slow travel experience.Canada: Trent Severn WaterwayOntario’s historic Trent Severn Waterway is fast becoming Canadas top cruising ground and is ideal for travelers seeking adventure and discovery both on and off the waterway. This historic route features historical locks, scenic lakes, charming small towns, and hidden swimming spots. It’s a hands on, family friendly & pet friendly boating vacations that showcases the best of Canada’s inland waterways.Why Choose a Le Boat Houseboat Holiday?• All inclusive comfort: Cozy cabins with linens, fully equipped kitchens, and private bathrooms• Eat, sleep, and live onboard: Transportation and accommodation combined—unpack once, explore more• Exceptional value: Over 900 boats across value, comfort, and premium categories• No boating license required: Easy training and confidence building support for first time boaters• Freedom & flexibility: Personalized itineraries and slow travel at your own pace• Peace of mind: Friendly local teams and technical support available when neededLe Boat offers a unique way to vacation off the beaten path, immersed in nature, culture, and quality time with loved ones.Book Now or get a Quote for SummerTo book your 2026 houseboat vacation visit www.leboat.com/en About Le BoatWith over 55 years of experience, Le Boat is the leader in houseboat rental vacations in Europe and Canada. The company operates a fleet of more than 900 boats across 33 cruising regions in eight European countries and Canada.Le Boat expanded into in Canada in 2018 and now operates a local fleet of 34 premier boats on Ontario’s UNESCO listed Rideau Canal and the historic Trent Severn Waterway. No boating license or prior experience is required, and guests receive full training before departure.Boats come with a fully equipped kitchen, cozy cabins with private ensuite bathrooms and range in sizes from one to five cabins (sleeping up to 12 people). With flexible itineraries, houseboat rentals are available for 3–6 night short breaks or 7–10+ night vacations. Premium features include bow and stern thrusters, sun decks, top deck BBQ, fresh linens, and fully equipped kitchens. Le Boat is also a proud Rainbow Registered company and is TICO Registered.In 2026, Le Boat continues to expand its no license required boating holidays, launching new Liberty models in Europe and partnering with Groupe Beneteau to introduce 400 new Delphia boats over the coming decade. Visit www.leboat.com/en for more information.

Why Choose Le Boat

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