The Working Assembly Launches Desert Kid Coffee, a Coffee Brand Built Entirely From the Desert It Lives In

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The desert has such a powerful visual language, TWA helped the entire experience of Desert Kid Coffee to feel like it grew directly out of that landscape” — Katie Reed and Joseph Eccles, Founders

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new café and roastery is opening in the Coachella Valley with a different approach to coffee culture: building an entire brand from the landscape it inhabits. Desert Kid Coffee , founded by childhood friends Katie Reed and Joseph Eccles, is designed as a destination that reflects the visual language, energy and character of the desert itself. Rather than borrowing from urban or European café tropes, the brand draws directly from the Coachella Valley, translating its colors, forms and cultural references into a fully immersive identity and physical space.The project comes at a time when hospitality brands are increasingly competing not just on product, but on experience. In a region best known for temporary spectacles like music festivals and global events, Desert Kid Coffee positions itself as something more permanent: a creative and community-driven gathering place rooted in its environment.Reed and Eccles grew up exploring the mountains and sand dunes of the Coachella Valley before pursuing careers in New York and education. They returned with a shared belief that the region deserved a coffee experience as distinctive as the landscape itself.To bring that vision to life, they partnered with New York-based branding agency The Working Assembly to develop the concept from the ground up, spanning strategy, product naming, identity, illustration, web design and the environmental design of the café.“The desert has such a powerful visual language — the colors, the light, the shapes of the mountains — TWA helped the entire experience of Desert Kid Coffee to feel like it grew directly out of that landscape,” said founders Katie Reed and Joseph Eccles.The Working Assembly partnered with the founders to build the brand from the ground up, developing a visual and spatial identity rooted in the landscape and cultural references of the Coachella Valley.“The idea was very simple: use the desert as the source for everything and build a premium brand identity around those characteristics. Instead of importing an aesthetic, we let the environment define the identity and the space.”The Working Assembly led the brand’s development across:• Website• Brand strategy and positioning• Product naming, logo, visual and verbal identity• Illustration and graphic language• Launch creative and brand storytellingAcross the brand and environment, visual elements pull from the region’s most recognizable references, including the Chocolate Mountains, desert superblooms, hummingbirds, the Cabazon dinosaurs and the Valley’s signature purple sunsets. A custom illustration system reinterprets these icons through the lens of coffee, transforming familiar landmarks like the dinosaurs and windmills into playful, brand-owned expressions. The result is a cohesive identity where graphics, architecture and storytelling all originate from the same place.At more than 5,000 square feet, Desert Kid Coffee was designed as more than a café. The founders envision the space as a gathering point for the next generation of the Coachella Valley — a place where locals and visitors can unplug, connect and experience the creative energy of the desert.In a region globally known for music festivals, tennis tournaments and large-scale events, Desert Kid Coffee offers something different: a permanent cultural destination rooted in design, community and belonging. Desert Kid Coffee opens April 9 in Palm Desert.

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