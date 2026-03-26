Spotter Global's GAX500-3D Radar Wins Prestigious SIA Award, Delivering Unprecedented Security against Drone Swarms

CEO Logan Harris Receiving the SIA Award on the ISC West Bridge Stage SIA New Products & Solutions Awards The GAX500-3D Powered by CH3D™ monitoring the sky for drone swarms

Immediate, Reliable, and High-Accuracy Drone Swarm Defense is Now a Reality

Our core mission is Preventing Harm, and we are thrilled to equip our critical infrastructure partners and warfighters with the fastest, most reliable radar in the world.” — Logan Harris, Spotter Global CEO and Founder

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spotter Global is proud to announce its receipt of the SIA 2026 New Product Award in the crucial category of Countermeasures to Drone & Robot Threats. This recognition is for the newly released GAX500-3D radar, powered by it's Compact Holographic 3D (CH3D™) Radar Technology.For security managers overseeing critical infrastructure, the GAX500-3D offers a game-changing solution to escalating drone threats:- Unmatched Situational Awareness: The industry’s fastest track update rate at 18 Hz provides real-time, high-accuracy 3D tracking, essential for defending against high-speed perimeter breaches.- Swarm Defense Ready: Tracks up to fifty simultaneous targets, a vital capability against coordinated drone swarm attacks increasingly used against critical facilities globally.- Minimal False Alerts: Seamless integration with PTZ Cameras and VMS Systems is paired with industry-leading target classification AI via the NetworkedIO C2 software, drastically reducing nuisance alerts and ensuring the team focuses on real threats.- Rapid Deployment: Weighing under 4 kilograms and running on less than 35 watts of power, the unit ensures easy installation and high reliability in demanding environments.The GAX500-3D is engineered to provide the high-caliber, real-time actionable data required for confident CUAS defense in live attack scenarios."Our core mission is Preventing Harm, and we are thrilled to equip our critical infrastructure partners and warfighters with the fastest, most reliable radar in the world," said Logan Harris, Spotter Global CEO and Founder, accepting the award today at the SIA NPS Awards Ceremony.The GAX500-3D’s performance is a direct result of its CH3D™ technology. Unlike legacy electronically scanned array radars that 'sweep' an area, CH3D acts like a security floodlight, simultaneously and constantly illuminating the entire airspace. This innovative approach guarantees early detection—offering, in some cases, 10x the advanced warning of high-resolution cameras alone. Once detected, the precise tracking coordinates allow for the most accurate and expeditious deployment of hard or soft-kill countermeasures.About Spotter Global:Spotter Global is the leader in the compact surveillance radar category, committed to preventing harm by revolutionizing perimeter security for critical infrastructure and warfighters. Spotter imagines, designs, manufactures, and assembles its products in the USA from its headquarters in Orem, UT, ensuring the highest quality and dedication to customer security.

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