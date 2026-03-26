The £45,000 Penalty: Why Londoners are Ditching the Move for the Loft
London homeowners choose "building up" over moving as property tax hikes and fees create £45,000 in "dead money" costs.
The cost of moving from a £700,000 home to a £900,000 property in the capital now creates over £45,000 in "dead money". This total includes a £27,500 Stamp Duty bill following the April 2025 threshold drop. It also factors in average estate agent fees of 1.5%, legal costs, and removal expenses. These sunk costs add no tangible value to the new home.
In contrast, a high-spec dormer conversion from Nuloft starts at approximately £50,000 to £60,000. The money saved by staying put almost entirely offsets the construction costs. Homeowners are using this strategy to create master suites without the stress of a property chain.
Beyond tax savings, converting a loft offers a significant double win for property equity. Nationwide 2025 data indicates that a loft conversion can add up to 24% to a property's value. For a typical £700,000 London terrace, this represents an equity gain of over £140,000.
"We are seeing a surge in strategic conversions", says Guy Beaven, part of the Chartered team at Nuloft. "Londoners are refusing to pay a prohibitive 'tax on growth' just to get an extra bedroom. Instead, they’re investing that money back into their own home".
Nuloft provides a transparent alternative to the volatile London property market. Their Stage Payment system means clients only pay as specific milestones are met. This approach provides financial security for families during the renovation process.
Homeowners can compare their potential equity gain against moving costs using Nuloft's Loft Cost Calculator.
Guy Beaven
Nuloft
3300425070 ext.
email us here
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