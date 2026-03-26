From Billboards to Broadcast Booths, NorthShore Adult Diapers Steps Up to the Plate to Help Destigmatize Incontinence

NorthShore’s most visible campaign yet uses baseball radio sponsorships and national billboards to help those with heavy incontinence reclaim daily life.

GREEN OAKS, IL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baseball's Opening Day is one of the most hopeful days in sports. This 2026 season, NorthShore Adult Diaperswill be part of it, sponsoring in-game radio broadcasts for six professional baseball teams all season long and bringing a message of confidence and dignity to millions of fans tuning in across the country.NorthShore will appear on radio broadcasts all season long for the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, and Chicago White Sox, along with the Chattanooga Lookouts — the Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. The partnerships are part of a broader campaign that includes national billboards that feature the words ADULT DIAPERS in large, unapologetic print across major U.S. cities, built around a simple belief: people managing heavy bladder leaks deserve to feel confident, not ashamed."People of all ages who need adult diapers often feel completely alone," said Adam J. Greenberg, Founder and CEO of NorthShore. "Hearing 'adult diapers' spoken naturally and seeing it in everyday settings is one way shame starts to fade."There are tens of millions of people in the U.S. who have quietly stopped doing things they love — going to games, traveling, spending time with family — because they don't trust their protection. Most retail incontinence brands are designed for light bladder leakage (LBL) and marketed under softer names like briefs or underwear. That leaves people with heavy bladder leakage (HBL) changing products every few hours, struggling to sleep through the night, or staying close to home because nothing at the store works well enough.An estimated 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. lives with some form of incontinence. NorthShore products are designed specifically for HBL and bowel incontinence — protection strong enough for a full night's sleep or an entire baseball game without needing to change.Taking Control of the ConversationAt the heart of the baseball campaign is a concept NorthShore has been refining since its first Chicago Cubs Radio partnership in 2023: when an opposing pitcher loses control of the strike zone, it becomes a lighthearted stand-in for the bladder control problems NorthShore's high-performance incontinence products are built to solve. Broadcasters will weave NorthShore into the natural flow of the game all season long — not just as an ad break, but also as part of the broadcast itself.Over several seasons on Cubs Radio, the listener response has been overwhelmingly positive. Just hearing the words "adult diapers" spoken by a trusted voice, in an ordinary moment, helped people feel less alone in something they'd been quietly managing for years.This season, the Cubs Radio partnership goes a step further, with NorthShore making a donation to the Northern Illinois Food Bank for every steal and triple the Cubs record."We are deeply grateful for NorthShore's partnership, alongside Audacy and Cubs Radio, and their shared commitment to the fight against hunger. Their support helps provide the critical funds needed to ensure our neighbors across Northern Illinois have access to fresh, nutritious groceries and the opportunity to thrive," said Colleen Ahearn, Chief Philanthropy Officer of Northern Illinois Food Bank.Beyond the Broadcast BoothThe baseball partnerships are one piece of a larger effort. NorthShore's billboards can be found in highly visible locations across Chicago, New York, Boston, Milwaukee, and Chattanooga — the same markets as the baseball sponsorships. Each city has a North Shore community of its own, a detail that felt like a natural fit for a brand that has always believed in showing up where people actually are.For millions of people, incontinence has meant quietly giving things up — a road trip, a baseball game, a good night's sleep. It doesn't have to. NorthShore believes that when people see and hear "adult diapers" in everyday life, that stigma gets erased. And without stigma, people are free to seek out solutions that allow them to focus on life, not leaks.“Incontinence is very common, often treatable, and regardless, can be very manageable,” said Greenberg. “Heavy bladder leakage doesn’t have to disrupt normal life if protection can be trusted to last, no matter what.”NorthShore encourages individuals managing heavy incontinence to visit northshore.com or contact its award-winning Care Expert team , available seven days a week.About NorthShore Adult DiapersNorthShoreis the only brand of adult diapers and incontinence supplies designed specifically for heavy bladder leakage (HBL) — eliminating nighttime changes and worry about leaks.NorthShore is a mission-driven consumer healthcare company dedicated to empowering people to live with the freedom and dignity they deserve. The company serves individuals who have been overlooked by mainstream brands and underserved by a culture that treats incontinence as something to hide.Founded in 2002 by Adam J. Greenberg, NorthShore has grown to become one of the most trusted brands in premium incontinence products, helping over 2.5 million individuals, their loved ones, and caregivers. Customers regularly share stories of how NorthShore helped them return to work, sleep through the night, travel confidently, or fully re-engage with family and community life.Through innovative absorbent products, transparent language, empathetic customer service, and an inclusive community, NorthShore is redefining what it means to live confidently with incontinence.

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