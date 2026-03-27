Shea Wins Transworld Business Advisors Award for Most Commissions on the West Coast

Tampa Business Broker Michael Shea

Transworld Business Advisor the largest brokerage in the world recognized 20 year veteran of the industry for highest commissions earned in Tampa Bay

“Michael has built a reputation as one of the most driven and reliable advisors in our organization.” — Treve Kinsey

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Shea Achieves Highest Commission Honors in Greater Tampa Bay / Clearwater MarketMichael Shea of Transworld Business Advisors has been recognized for generating the highest total commission in the Greater Tampa Bay and Clearwater market, further solidifying his position as one of the region’s top-performing business brokers.This achievement reflects Shea’s continued ability to deliver results for business owners across a wide range of industries. Known for his disciplined approach and deep understanding of deal structure, Shea has built a reputation for maximizing value and successfully guiding clients through complex transactions.Over the course of his career, Shea has completed more than 475 transactions totaling over $1.5 billion in deal volume, consistently ranking among the top advisors within Transworld. His success in generating the highest commission in the Tampa Bay / Clearwater region is a direct result of his focus on preparation, negotiation, and execution—ensuring his clients achieve optimal outcomes.“Commission is a byproduct of results,” said Shea. “When you focus on helping business owners prepare properly, position their companies effectively, and navigate the process the right way, the outcomes tend to follow. This recognition really belongs to the clients who trust us to guide them through some of the most important decisions of their lives.”Shea’s approach goes beyond transactions. He works closely with small and middle-market business owners to improve operations, increase profitability, and ultimately enhance the value of their businesses prior to sale. His commitment to delivering year-over-year results and his relentless work ethic have made him a trusted advisor throughout the Tampa Bay business community.For more information about buying or selling a business, visit:www.yourfloridabusinessbroker.com]( http://www.yourfloridabusinessbroker.com Media Contact:Taylor TrierTransworld Business AdvisorsEmail: Taylor@tworld.comPhone: 321-287-0349About Transworld Business AdvisorsTransworld Business Advisors(TBA) is among the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands. With over 40 years of business brokerage experience, Transworld Business Advisors is in the business of helping buyers and sellers connect, conducting franchise consultations, and supporting franchise development. The company represents acquisition-minded corporations or individuals interested in owning their own company or franchise. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors are business sale specialists that represent numerous listings across multiple industries. For more information about Transworld visit www.tworld.com and for information on owning a Transworld franchise, visit www.tworldfranchise.com

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