The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Thursday, March 26, 2026

It’s Day 41 of Democrats’ DHS Shutdown, and Americans across the nation are suffering the consequences.

Over 100,000 DHS workers – including more than 50,000 frontline TSA employees – aren’t getting paid, missing their first full paycheck as of Friday, March 13. This amounts to $1 BILLION in unpaid wages each month.

Additionally, more than 450 TSA agents have quit since the DHS shutdown began. One dad of three felt forced to quit his TSA job, saying, “My family has to come first.” Airports have begun collecting donations and open food pantries for TSA agents and their families, and wait times have surged at airports across the country, with some lines stretching to the parking lot.

Meanwhile, we are on elevated alert nationwide due to evolving threats. We’ve seen horrific attacks in Texas, New York, Michigan, and Virginia just in March. The FBI is warning of “lone wolf” attacks and agencies are monitoring suspected sleeper cells on American soil – all while Democrats refuse to fund DHS. It is reckless, dangerous, and puts American lives at risk.

Every day the Democrats’ DHS shutdown lasts, they demonstrate that they are the party of lawlessness and chaos. Democrats don’t want criminal illegal aliens deported, they don’t stand with our law enforcement officers, and they don’t care about the American people. They only want to satisfy their radical base. It’s embarrassing and a dereliction of duty.

House Republicans won’t stop fighting to restore order, protect Americans, and fund DHS. Today, we’re bringing a resolution to affirm our support and gratitude for the DHS employees who protect our nation and emphasize the importance of funding DHS immediately.

H. Res. 1128, introduced by Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, acknowledges the importance of fully funding the Department of Homeland Security, emphasizes that the American people are at increasing risk each day DHS goes unfunded, and expresses our deep gratitude to DHS employees for their unwavering commitment to protect the U.S. from those who seek to cause harm.

Enough is enough – the American people and DHS employees deserve more. House Republicans are standing up for America’s security and the DHS employees who should be rightfully paid for protecting our country. Will Democrats join us, or continue playing politics with American lives?