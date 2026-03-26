New Novel, ‘Echoes of the Revolution’ by T.D. MacLean Imagines Modern Espionage During the American Revolution

NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Army veteran and historian T.D. MacLean invites readers on an unprecedented literary journey in his new book, “Echoes of the Revolution.” This gripping, 264-page historical novel unites meticulous historical storytelling with high-stakes espionage, offering a vivid exploration of courage, sacrifice, and identity during one of history's most tumultuous eras.Set against the rich backdrop of the American Revolution, “Echoes of the Revolution” follows Jack Rawlins, a contemporary intelligence analyst who is unexpectedly transported to the year 1775. Immersed in the struggle for independence, Jack's modern analytical skills help shape the unfolding events of history, from Lexington and Concord to Bunker Hill and the Siege of Boston. Alongside historical icons like George Washington and Henry Knox, Jack must grapple with the brutal realities of 18th-century warfare, the moral cost of leadership, and the challenge of protecting history without erasing his own future."This story is about more than history - it's about the responsibility and sacrifice behind freedom and identity, both personal and national," MacLean shares. "I want readers to experience these pivotal Revolutionary War events firsthand while reflecting on the timeless values that unite us even today."Driven by immersive storytelling, the novel balances vivid, ground-level battlefield realism with thrilling espionage tactics, including deception and counterintelligence strategies influenced by Jack's 21st-century mindset. Readers will find themselves enthralled by a riveting narrative that both educates and entertains, delivering twists and moral dilemmas along the way.T.D. MacLean brings a deep personal connection to this debut novel. With a bachelor's degree in history from the Pennsylvania State University and over a decade of experience as an intelligence analyst, MacLean's military expertise and historical insight shine through every page. His admiration for the sacrifices made by early American revolutionaries serves as the heart of this time-slip epic.Published just in time for the United States' 250th Anniversary, the book reminds readers of the hard-fought battles that define the American identity. An intense and immersive novel, it’s perfect for fans of historical fiction and those who want to celebrate America's vibrant beginnings.“Echoes of the Revolution” (ISBN: 9871969572524) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $21.99, and the ebook retails for $6.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:The Echoes of the Revolution is a historical novel that blends the past and present. The story follows Jack Rawlins, a modern-day intelligence analyst, who finds himself mysteriously transported back to 1775. Jack is thrust into the heart of the American Revolution, fighting alongside iconic figures like General George Washington and Colonel Henry Knox. Jack's journey is one of courage, fueled by a dedication to liberty and burdened by the weight of leadership and responsibility and his quest for personal identity. The novel captures the tension and uncertainty of the era and explores timeless themes of courage, sacrifice, and the search for meaning. Jack's internal struggle to reconcile his modern sensibilities with the brutal realities of 18th-century warfare adds depth to the narrative. There is rich historical detail, compelling characters, and several plot twists.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

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