Ammonium Thiosulfate Market Set to Reach $976 Million by 2035 with Tessenderlo Kerley, Koch Fertilizer, TIB Chemicals
Ammonium Thiosulfate Market is Segmented by Grade, by End-use and by Region - Market Forecast through 2035ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ammonium thiosulfate market is witnessing steady expansion as modern agriculture shifts toward sulfur-balanced fertilization, liquid nutrient solutions, and precision farming practices. According to Fact.MR, the market is projected to grow from USD 480 million in 2025 to USD 820 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
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This growth reflects a structural transformation—fertilizers are evolving from bulk nutrient inputs to targeted, efficiency-driven solutions designed to maximize crop yield and soil health.
Quick Stats That Matter to Decision Makers
Market Size (2025): USD 480 Million
Forecast Value (2035): USD 820 Million
CAGR (2025–2035): 5.5%
Top Application: Fertilizers (~70% share)
Key Growth Segment: Liquid fertilizers & fertigation systems
Core Nutrients: Nitrogen + sulfur combination
Why Ammonium Thiosulfate Is Becoming Mission-Critical
Agricultural productivity today depends on balanced nutrient management and efficient delivery systems.
Ammonium thiosulfate offers:
Dual nutrient supply (nitrogen and sulfur) essential for crop growth
High compatibility with liquid fertilizer blends
Improved nutrient uptake efficiency
Support for soil health and protein synthesis in crops
This positions it as a key component in modern crop nutrition strategies.
Market Drivers: What’s Fueling Demand
1. Rising Need for Sulfur-Based Fertilization
Soil sulfur deficiencies are increasing globally, driving demand for sulfur-containing fertilizers.
2. Growth in Liquid Fertilizer Adoption
Farmers are shifting toward liquid fertilizers for precision application and better nutrient absorption.
3. Expansion of Precision Agriculture
Advanced farming techniques require efficient and targeted nutrient delivery systems.
4. Increasing Global Food Demand
Higher crop productivity requirements are boosting fertilizer consumption worldwide.
Segment Insights That Define Market Strategy
By Application
Fertilizers (~70%) dominate global demand
Industrial Applications: Stable demand in water treatment and chemical processing
By Form
Liquid Form: Leading segment due to compatibility with modern farming systems
Solid Form: Limited but niche applications
By End Use
Agriculture: Primary growth driver
Industrial & Chemical: Secondary segment
Regional Outlook: Agriculture Intensity Drives Growth
North America: Largest market due to advanced farming practices
Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region with rising agricultural demand
Latin America: Strong growth driven by large-scale farming in Brazil
Countries like the U.S., India, and Brazil are emerging as key demand centers, supported by expanding agricultural output and adoption of modern fertilizers.
Competitive Landscape: Distribution & Agronomic Expertise Define Leadership
Key players include:
Tessenderlo Group
Koch Fertilizer
Martin Midstream Partners
Mears Fertilizer
Competition is driven by:
Product quality and nutrient efficiency
Strong distribution networks in agricultural regions
Partnerships with farmers and agribusinesses
Innovation in liquid fertilizer solutions
Analyst Perspective
The ammonium thiosulfate market reflects a broader agricultural evolution:
Fertilization is shifting toward precision, efficiency, and sustainability, where nutrient balance plays a critical role in maximizing crop yield.
Strategic Takeaways for Decision Makers
Invest in liquid fertilizer technologies, the fastest-growing segment
Target sulfur-deficient agricultural regions for expansion
Develop integrated nutrient solutions combining nitrogen and sulfur
Strengthen distribution networks in emerging agricultural markets
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Related Fact.MR Reports
Ammonium Nitrate Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/ammonium-nitrate-market
Ammonium Sulfate Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/4544/ammonium-sulfate-market
Ammonium Chloride Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/947/ammonium-chloride-market
Ammonium Phosphatide Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/1358/ammonium-phosphatide-market
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
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