Sentinel Global Appoints Two Executives to Accelerate Capital Formation and Market Expansion

Charles Hatley, PMP and Brandon Mendez-Lynch join Sentinel Global’s executive team, strengthening its position in forensic intelligence and strategic risk.

CONROE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sentinel Global , a forensic intelligence and strategic risk firm serving family offices, law firms, insurers, institutional investors, and government agencies, today announced the appointment of Charles Hatley , PMP and Brandon Mendez-Lynch as new executives in the company, and will focus on capital strategy, investor relations, and client base expansion over the coming months.The appointments reflect Sentinel Global’s continued momentum as demand intensifies for institutional-grade forensic intelligence across counterparty verification, asset tracing, fraud investigation, and pre-deployment risk assessment — disciplines that the firm delivers exclusively as analyst-authored reports, dossiers, and court-ready documentation.“After getting under the hood of what Sentinel has built, the decision was straightforward. Sentinel Global is operating at the intersection of forensic intelligence, institutional risk, and real-world consequence — a space that is badly underserved and increasingly in demand. Brandon and I are here to make sure the right people find it.”— Charles Hatley, PMP, CMO & Head of Capital Strategy, Sentinel GlobalHatley and Mendez-Lynch are both former Air Force combat veterans and founders with deep experience supporting startups in the federal and defense sectors, each bringing unique strengths and perspectives to Sentinel Global.Hatley brings extensive experience across both commercial and federal markets, having scaled several businesses of his own. A former Air Force aviation leader and Squadron Officer School Instructor, he developed a strong foundation in leadership, strategy, and communications. At Sentinel Global, he serves as Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Capital Strategy, leading the firm’s capital strategy, overseeing investor outreach, and positioning the company for its current funding round.Mendez-Lynch, an Air Force Academy Graduate, previously served as a Special Operations Intelligence Officer, supporting counterterrorism missions and working for multiple U.S. intelligence agencies. Drawing on that operational background and his experience building partnerships, he joins Sentinel Global as Chief Operating Officer, focusing on expanding Sentinel Global’s client relationships across financial services, legal, insurance, and institutional investment sectors while helping scale the firm’s operational capabilities.“Charles and Brandon bring the kind of credibility, network, and institutional fluency that accelerates what we’ve already built. Sentinel Global exists to serve clients navigating high-stakes, high-consequence decisions — and we’re committed to making sure that capability is accessible to the organizations that need it most.”— Josh Kirk, Founder & CEO, Sentinel GlobalTogether, Hatley and Mendez-Lynch bring complementary leadership, national security experience, and strategic growth expertise aligned with Sentinel Global’s near-term expansion and long-term vision.About Sentinel GlobalSentinel Global is a forensic intelligence and strategic risk firm delivering counterparty verification, fraud investigation, asset tracing and recovery, litigation support, executive threat profiling, and pre-deployment risk intelligence. The firm serves family offices, law firms, insurers, institutional investors, and government agencies through analyst-authored reports, dossiers, and court-ready documentation. Sentinel Global is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.Media & Investor InquiriesSentinel Global

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