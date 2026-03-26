Master Painters Institute Featured on This Old House Radio Hour to Discuss Paint Performance and Specification
MPI: Master Painters Institute
MPI joins This Old House Radio Hour to discuss coating performance, durability, and how formulation and environment impact paint selection.
In the episode, “The Truth About Luxury Paint + Jake Tapper's Lake Escape + Biodiverse Backyards,” MPI Technical Manager of Quality and Standards, Terrance Mayes, joined the program to discuss how specifiers, contractors, and building owners can maximize coating performance through informed product selection.
While featured on the podcast, Mayes explained that achieving the best performance from paint begins with selecting the right formulation for the environment and intended use, especially in areas exposed to moisture and wear.
“Gloss level does have an impact," Mayes said. "The higher glosses, the higher resins. It's not just a shininess; it's a protective sheen on it, almost—you can think of it in that manner... but in an area where you need that extra durability, maybe a kitchen area, something that may be exposed to higher humidities, probably a solid choice.”
MPI President Pam Nicoletti, speaking to MPI’s broader role in advancing coatings performance, emphasized the importance of aligning product selection with performance expectations.
“As coatings technology continues to evolve, the role of standards and verified performance becomes even more critical,” Nicoletti said. “MPI exists to provide clarity and confidence in coating selection, helping ensure that projects meet durability, safety, and quality expectations across residential and commercial applications.”
Hosted by Jenn Largesse and featuring trusted This Old House experts, including Tom Silva and Richard Trethewey, This Old House Radio Hour delivers practical home improvement guidance to a national audience of homeowners and professionals. The show airs on more than 250 public radio stations and is available on all major podcast platforms.
The episode aired March 24, 2026, and is available on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.
Special Offer for Listeners
Listeners can receive a free 30-day trial of the MPI Restoration Repainting Decision Tree™ (RSM) tool using promo code THISOLDHOUSE at checkout when visiting www.mpi.net/thisoldhouse.
MPI’s Restoration Repainting Decision Tree™ (RSM) tool supports coating specification for repainting and restoration projects by guiding users through a structured process that includes project conditions, substrate selection, surface preparation, performance criteria, and finish requirements.
Explore MPI Tools & Resources:
• MPI Decision Tree™, https://www.mpi.net/DecisionTree/index.asp
• Approved Products List, https://www.mpi.net/APL/index.asp
• Performance Standards, https://www.mpi.net/Listing_testing/Standard.asp
Sign up to receive updates on MPI events, media appearances, industry news, and new MPI resources at https://www.mpi.net/Media/Media_newsletter_signup.asp.
ABOUT MPI
The Master Painters Institute (MPI), a subsidiary of the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), provides essential resources to paint and coatings manufacturers, specifiers, and contractors. As North America's leading paint performance certification organization, MPI sets quality standards and assurances that drive the industry forward. www.mpi.net
Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+1 330-714-8302
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