Master Painters Institute Featured on This Old House Radio Hour to Discuss Paint Performance and Specification

MPI

MPI: Master Painters Institute

MPI joins This Old House Radio Hour to discuss coating performance, durability, and how formulation and environment impact paint selection.

MPI exists to provide clarity and confidence in coating selection, helping ensure that projects meet durability, safety, and quality expectations across residential and commercial applications.”
— Pam Nicoletti
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Master Painters Institute (MPI), a subsidiary of the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) and North America’s leading paint performance certification organization, is featured on the nationally syndicated This Old House Radio Hour, sharing expert insights on coatings performance and how to achieve long-term results in architectural painting.

In the episode, “The Truth About Luxury Paint + Jake Tapper's Lake Escape + Biodiverse Backyards,” MPI Technical Manager of Quality and Standards, Terrance Mayes, joined the program to discuss how specifiers, contractors, and building owners can maximize coating performance through informed product selection.

While featured on the podcast, Mayes explained that achieving the best performance from paint begins with selecting the right formulation for the environment and intended use, especially in areas exposed to moisture and wear.

“Gloss level does have an impact," Mayes said. "The higher glosses, the higher resins. It's not just a shininess; it's a protective sheen on it, almost—you can think of it in that manner... but in an area where you need that extra durability, maybe a kitchen area, something that may be exposed to higher humidities, probably a solid choice.”

MPI President Pam Nicoletti, speaking to MPI’s broader role in advancing coatings performance, emphasized the importance of aligning product selection with performance expectations.

“As coatings technology continues to evolve, the role of standards and verified performance becomes even more critical,” Nicoletti said. “MPI exists to provide clarity and confidence in coating selection, helping ensure that projects meet durability, safety, and quality expectations across residential and commercial applications.”

Hosted by Jenn Largesse and featuring trusted This Old House experts, including Tom Silva and Richard Trethewey, This Old House Radio Hour delivers practical home improvement guidance to a national audience of homeowners and professionals. The show airs on more than 250 public radio stations and is available on all major podcast platforms.

The episode aired March 24, 2026, and is available on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

Special Offer for Listeners
Listeners can receive a free 30-day trial of the MPI Restoration Repainting Decision Tree™ (RSM) tool using promo code THISOLDHOUSE at checkout when visiting www.mpi.net/thisoldhouse.

MPI’s Restoration Repainting Decision Tree™ (RSM) tool supports coating specification for repainting and restoration projects by guiding users through a structured process that includes project conditions, substrate selection, surface preparation, performance criteria, and finish requirements.

Explore MPI Tools & Resources:
• MPI Decision Tree™, https://www.mpi.net/DecisionTree/index.asp
• Approved Products List, https://www.mpi.net/APL/index.asp
• Performance Standards, https://www.mpi.net/Listing_testing/Standard.asp

Sign up to receive updates on MPI events, media appearances, industry news, and new MPI resources at https://www.mpi.net/Media/Media_newsletter_signup.asp.

ABOUT MPI
The Master Painters Institute (MPI), a subsidiary of the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), provides essential resources to paint and coatings manufacturers, specifiers, and contractors. As North America's leading paint performance certification organization, MPI sets quality standards and assurances that drive the industry forward. www.mpi.net

Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+1 330-714-8302
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AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+1 330-714-8302
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The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 40,000 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

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