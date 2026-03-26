KiwiTech Invests in Oliver Wildheart to Scale a Purpose-Driven Ecosystem Across Physical and Digital Experiences

KiwiTech invests in Oliver Wildheart to build a purpose-driven ecosystem across physical and digital experiences

Partnership to build a scalable platform combining storytelling, ethical commerce, and immersive experiences for global animal impact

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KiwiTech, a global innovation and technology services company, announced a strategic investment in Oliver Wildheart, a purpose-driven brand creating a connected model of storytelling, ethical commerce, and immersive experiences designed to inspire action toward animal conservation. The brand has recently introduced its first set of illustrated children’s books, marking an early step in bringing its narrative-led approach to life.

Oliver Wildheart is building a scalable unified platform that connects content, responsible commerce, and real-world engagement to bridge the gap between awareness and action. Rooted in a mission to protect animals across the animal kingdom, the brand brings together storytelling, ethical product lines, and experiential concepts to create a model where participation contributes directly to conservation outcomes. Guided by the “ Wildheart Standard” zero-harm philosophy and a growing portfolio of original content, including its Chronicles series, Oliver Wildheart aims to redefine how individuals engage with and support causes at scale, grounded in a broader philosophy of compassionate conservation.

As part of this strategic alignment, KiwiTech will partner with Oliver Wildheart to design and build the technology foundation enabling this vision. This includes creating seamless user journeys across digital and physical touchpoints, while accelerating the brand’s roadmap through scalable platforms, AI-led capabilities, and immersive applications. The partnership is designed to support a self-sustaining model where engagement, revenue, and conservation impact are closely linked.

“The urgency for a scalable, ethical impact brand isn’t just about animal welfare, it’s about the balance of the world we all depend on,” said Teddy Howsare, Founder of Oliver Wildheart. “Every species plays a role in that balance. Through Oliver Wildheart, we’re building a platform that uses education and engagement to inspire a global shift in how people connect with and care for the animal kingdom."

“This sits in a rare category for us,” said Mohsin Syed, President & Chief Startup Officer of KiwiTech. “It’s not just a business we believe in, but one we feel genuinely committed to supporting. The idea of building a brand where storytelling, products, and experiences all contribute to conservation in a meaningful way is both ambitious and necessary.”

Oliver Wildheart becomes part of KiwiTech’s innovation ecosystem, where the firm works closely with founders to build, scale, and strengthen durable technology businesses.

About KiwiTech

KiwiTech is the innovation partner of choice for startups, SMBs, and enterprises worldwide. We combine our strength in established and emerging technologies with our specialized skills across 20+ industries to help our clients unlock new opportunities and secure a sustainable competitive edge.

About Oliver Wildheart International

Oliver Wildheart is a purpose-driven lifestyle and educational brand focused on building a global platform that connects storytelling, ethical commerce, and immersive experiences in service of the animal kingdom. Guided by a zero-harm philosophy, the brand creates pathways for individuals to engage with and contribute to animal welfare, turning everyday interactions into meaningful impact.

PR@oliverwildheart.com

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