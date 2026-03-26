Michael Shea Completes 20 Years with Transworld Business Advisors in Tampa, Florida

Tampa Business Broker Michael Shea

Michael Shea, CEPA, CBI, CMAP, and BCI achieves 20 years of Service with Transworld Business Advisors

Reaching 20 years with Transworld Business Advisors is a remarkable milestone, and Michael Shea exemplifies everything we value in our advisors,” — Andy Cagnetta

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reaching 20 years with Transworld Business Advisors is a remarkable milestone, and Michael Shea exemplifies everything we value in our advisors,” said Andy Cagnetta. “What sets Michael apart isn’t just longevity—it’s the consistency of his results year after year for his clients. He has built a reputation in the market as a trusted advisor who shows up, does the work, and delivers outcomes.His approach is defined by a dogged, relentless commitment to helping small and middle-market business owners achieve the best possible results. Whether it’s preparing a business for sale, navigating complex negotiations, or seeing a deal through to closing, Michael brings a level of focus and persistence that is rare in this industry. Over two decades, he hasn’t just closed transactions—he’s built trust, created value, and set a standard of excellence that others strive to follow. We’re proud to celebrate his 20 years of leadership and impact.”About Transworld Business AdvisorsTransworld Business Advisors(TBA) is among the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands. With over 40 years of business brokerage experience, Transworld Business Advisors is in the business of helping buyers and sellers connect, conducting franchise consultations, and supporting franchise development. The company represents acquisition-minded corporations or individuals interested in owning their own company or franchise. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors are business sale specialists that represent numerous listings across multiple industries. For more information about Transworld visit www.tworld.com and for information on owning a Transworld franchise, visit www.tworldfranchise.com

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