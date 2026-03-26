Overwatch Appoints Dave Kurtz President of BuildNow™, to Close America’s Data Center Workforce Gap

Overwatch Mission Critical Overwatch Mission Critical

Navy leader to scale veteran workforce pipeline powering AI, data centers and U.S. digital infrastructure amid skilled labor shortage

Dave knows how to build teams that deliver under pressure. He’s ready to carry the BuildNow™ mission forward and develop the workforce who will power America’s future.” — Kirk Offel, CEO, Overwatch Mission Critical

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overwatch Holdings Inc., a leader in full-lifecycle data center services supporting the nation’s digital infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Dave Kurtz as president of BuildNow ™, its specialized operating company focused on delivering a national, execution-ready workforce pipeline for the AI and data center industry.Kurtz, a Pennsylvania native and graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, brings more than 30 years of leadership experience from the U.S. Navy. A career naval flight officer, he completed Navy Nuclear Power School and held multiple senior leadership roles, including executive officer of the USS Nimitz, commanding officer of Electronic Attack Squadron 132 “The Scorpions,” Commanding Officer of the USS Somerset, and most recently served as chief of staff to the Commander of Naval Special Warfare Command.In addition to his operational leadership, Kurtz brings deep expertise in training, education, and workforce development. He has served extensively as an instructor, led modernization efforts in naval aviation training, and founded a consulting and coaching practice focused on leadership performance and organizational effectiveness.As president of BuildNow™, Kurtz will oversee national workforce strategy, training pipeline development, and strategic partnerships designed to deliver execution-ready talent at scale. The program is engineered to translate military experience into high-impact careers across data center construction, commissioning, and operations, addressing one of the most urgent constraints on AI and digital infrastructure growth: skilled labor capacity.“Dave is built for this moment in history,” said Kirk Offel, founder and CEO of Overwatch Holdings Inc. “BuildNow™ is more than a program, it’s a national mission. We’re staring down the largest expansion of digital infrastructure in human history. Without the workforce to build and maintain it, America loses the AI race. Dave knows how to build teams that don’t flinch when the stakes get high. That’s exactly why he’s here.”As we scale to meet the demands of the 5th Industrial Revolution, workforce readiness is mission-critical. BuildNow™ is how we deliver it.”BuildNow™ is focused on veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, younger generations and career switchers, creating a structured pipeline into a booming industry that needs disciplined, technically capable operators now, not years from now.“I am humbled by the opportunity to help veterans apply not only the technical skills they used every day in the military, but also the leadership, discipline, and resilience forged through service,” said Kurtz. “Our national security depends on winning the AI and cybersecurity race, and our veterans are uniquely positioned to lead that effort. BuildNow™ is about unlocking that potential and putting it to work where it matters most.”Kurtz’s appointment marks a major milestone in the BuildNow™ initiative and reinforces Overwatch’s commitment to solving America’s workforce gap as the defining challenge of the 5th Industrial Revolution.About Overwatch Holdings Inc.Overwatch Holdings Inc. is a service-disabled veteran-owned business delivering full-lifecycle solutions across engineering, construction, commissioning, and operations for high-performance data centers. With a focus on people and power, Overwatch is committed to building the infrastructure that enables the Fifth Industrial Revolution.

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