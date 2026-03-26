Miss USA Organization Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Westgate Resorts as it Celebrates 75th Diamond Anniversary

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miss USA Organization today announced a new partnership with Westgate Resorts, naming the hospitality leader a Signature Partner for the 2026 Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions during the brand’s 75th Diamond Anniversary celebration.The collaboration aligns two nationally recognized brands rooted in excellence, experience, and national scale. Beginning with the 2026 national competitions, Westgate will integrate its vacation ownership resort portfolio into the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA ecosystem, providing experiential engagement across events, digital platforms, and community-driven marketing initiatives.“Westgate’s growth strategy is built on authentic engagement with trusted brand relationships. The Miss USA and Miss Teen USA networks represent some of the most compelling influencer communities in the country,” said Richard Siegel, Executive Vice President at Westgate Resorts. “These networks elevate thousands of driven young women to compete at the state and national level with meaningful reach in their markets, and we see a powerful opportunity to work alongside these talented women to expand awareness of our destination resort experiences.”Each year, more than 2,500 contestants participate in state-level competitions across the country, forming a highly engaged grassroots network that collectively reaches millions of followers nationwide.Thom Brodeur, Chairman, President & CEO of BDE Miss USA, LLC, franchise holder of the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions, emphasized the broader significance of the agreement:“As Miss USA enters its 75th year, we are focused on partnerships that reflect both legacy and forward-thinking growth. Westgate understands experiential marketing, national distribution, and the power of community influence. Together, we are creating a model for how modern brands can collaborate—leveraging scale, storytelling, and shared ambition.”Westgate Resorts is the world’s largest privately held timeshare company and a leading vacation ownership and hospitality brand, with premier resort destinations across the United States including Orlando, Las Vegas, New York, Gatlinburg and Park City.The 2026 Miss USA competition will serve as the centerpiece of the organization’s Diamond Anniversary celebration, commemorating 75 years as one of the most recognized women’s platforms in American pop culture. Official live event dates, broadcast details, and host city information for the 2026 Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions will be announced later this month.About Miss USAFounded in 1952, Miss USA is one of the most recognized women’s platforms in the United States and a longstanding fixture of American pop culture. Each year, 51 women represent their states and the District of Columbia on a national stage that highlights achievement, ambition, and leadership. For 75 years, the organization has provided visibility and opportunity to women across industries including entertainment, business, media, public service, and advocacy.As Miss USA celebrates its 75th Anniversary, it continues to honor a legacy that has introduced influential women such as Ali Landry, Halle Berry, Vanessa Lachey, and Olivia Culpo, and more — while welcoming a new generation ready to define what success looks like on their own terms.About Westgate ResortsWestgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of nearly 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company’s 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler’s needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

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