ARTIST PATRICK GUYTON TAKES CENTER STAGE AT MONTHAVEN ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER'S 7TH ANNUAL GALA and FUNDRAISER

Patrick Guyton Art - Requiem

Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center welcomes contemporary painter Patrick Guyton as its featured artist for the Seventh Annual Moonlight and Magnolias Gala.

We are thrilled to have the world-renowned painter Patrick Guyton as our featured artist for Moonlight and Magnolias. Patrick is among the most strikingly original painters in America.” — Cheryl Strichik, Executive Director

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center is pleased to welcome renowned contemporary painter Patrick Guyton as its featured artist for the Seventh Annual Moonlight and Magnolias Gala. The celebrated artist will also showcase his works in an exhibition titled Gilded Modernism: The Paintings of Patrick Guyton. The exhibit will be on display from May 3 to June 14, 2026, at Monthaven.

“We are thrilled to have the world-renowned painter Patrick Guyton as our featured artist for Moonlight and Magnolias,” says Cheryl Strichik, the MACC’s executive director. “Patrick is among the most strikingly original painters in America, and we are honored to be the first museum in Middle Tennessee to showcase his work.”

Patrick Guyton fuses ancient techniques with his experience as an animation background artist and sign painter to create contemporary masterpieces. Whether depicting mysterious women, flitting hummingbirds, or moonlit ponds, Guyton’s artwork is adored by art lovers and collectors around the world.

Guyton combines Japanese leafing from the 14th-century Kamakura period and Flemish glazing techniques from the 17th century to produce a new, contemporary style he calls “Gilded Modernism.” Embracing ancient and modern practices, Guyton’s artwork is wholly unique.

Moonlight and Magnolias is the MACC’s premier gala fundraiser. Proceeds from the event support the organization’s arts education, outreach, and healing arts programs, including the MACC’s Between the Lines healing arts program for military veterans.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2026, with a Golden Hour Social Prelude and Auction Party at historic Monthaven. The event will include one-of-a-kind art and auction items, cocktails, and curated tastings.

Moonlight and Magnolias will continue at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2026, with the black-tie gala at the Noah Liff Opera Center in Nashville. Daniel Hamilton, an ardent champion of the arts in Middle Tennessee and long-time supporter of the MACC, will serve as the evening’s chair. Cyrus Vatandoost, president of Nashville’s Nōssi College of Art and Design, will be the keynote speaker. Wendy Moten, best known for her appearance on the hit TV show The Voice, will provide the musical entertainment. The weekend event concludes Sunday, May 3, 2026, from noon to 2 p.m. with an Artist Talk at Monthaven. Featured artist Patrick Guyton will discuss his singular technique and answer questions.

Tickets for the three-day event are $250.

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