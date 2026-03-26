Inflammation Supplements Market Expands Across Europe and Asia-Pacific with GSK, Pfizer, and Himalaya Wellness

Inflammation Supplements Market Size and Share Forecast Outlook 2026 to 2036

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global inflammation supplements market is entering a high-growth phase as consumers increasingly prioritize preventive healthcare, natural remedies, and long-term wellness. According to Fact.MR, the market is projected to grow from USD 9.3 billion in 2025 to USD 19.9 billion by 2035, expanding at a robust CAGR of 7.9%.For Details Deep insights, Please Request A sample report for Free: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1999 This growth reflects a fundamental shift—health management is moving from treatment to prevention, where supplements play a central role in managing chronic inflammation and improving overall well-being.Quick Stats That Matter to Decision MakersMarket Size (2025): USD 9.3 BillionForecast Value (2035): USD 19.9 BillionCAGR (2025–2035): 7.9%Top Ingredient Segment: Turmeric/curcumin-based supplementsLeading Form: Capsules & softgelsCore Demand Driver: Rise in chronic inflammatory conditionsWhy Inflammation Supplements Are Becoming Mission-CriticalChronic inflammation is now linked to arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune disorders, and metabolic conditions, making its management a priority in modern healthcare.Inflammation supplements provide:Natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefitsSupport for joint, heart, and immune healthReduced reliance on long-term pharmaceutical treatmentsAlignment with clean-label and plant-based health trendsThis positions them as a core pillar of preventive and functional nutrition.Market Drivers: What’s Fueling Growth1. Rising Prevalence of Chronic DiseasesIncreasing cases of arthritis, cardiovascular conditions, and autoimmune disorders are driving supplement adoption globally.2. Shift Toward Preventive HealthcareConsumers are proactively managing health through daily supplementation rather than reactive treatments.3. Growth in Plant-Based & Natural ProductsIngredients like turmeric, omega-3, ginger, and boswellia are gaining widespread acceptance.4. Post-Pandemic Health AwarenessCOVID-19 accelerated demand for immunity and inflammation-support supplements, creating long-term consumption habits.Segment Insights That Define Market StrategyBy Ingredient TypeTurmeric/Curcumin: Leading segment with strong consumer awarenessOmega-3 Fatty Acids: Widely used for heart and joint healthHerbal Extracts (Ginger, Boswellia): Fast-growing natural alternativesBy FormCapsules & Softgels: Dominant due to convenience and dosage accuracyPowders & Functional Beverages: Emerging formatsBy End UserAdults (~65% share): Largest segment due to lifestyle-related conditionsElderly: Fastest-growing segment driven by aging populationRegional Outlook: Health Awareness Shapes DemandNorth America: Largest market driven by high supplement consumptionAsia Pacific: Fastest-growing region with rising health awarenessEurope: Strong demand supported by regulatory focus on wellnessAsia Pacific is emerging as a high-potential growth hub due to expanding middle-class populations and increasing adoption of nutraceuticals.Competitive Landscape: Innovation & Natural Positioning Drive LeadershipKey players include:Nature's BountyHerbalifeNOW FoodsMarket competition is driven by:Product innovation and ingredient efficacyClean-label and plant-based formulationsClinical validation and brand trustExpansion through e-commerce and global distributionAnalyst PerspectiveThe inflammation supplements market reflects a broader healthcare evolution:Preventive health is becoming mainstream, with consumers increasingly turning to natural, functional, and science-backed supplements.Strategic Takeaways for Decision MakersInvest in plant-based and curcumin-based formulations, the fastest-growing segmentsTarget aging populations and chronic disease management marketsLeverage e-commerce channels for rapid global expansionFocus on clinical validation and product transparency to build trustBrowse Full Report: https://www.factmr.com/report/1999/inflammation-supplements-market Purchase Full Report for Detailed InsightsFor instant access to this report, click "Buy Now" or connect with our analyst for customization: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1999 Have a specific Requirements and Need Assistant on Report Pricing or Limited Budget please contact us - sales@factmr.comRecent DevelopmentsIn April 2025, Rasayanam introduced a 100 percent vegan plant-based omega-3 food supplement, which offers a vegan-friendly source of EPA and DHA based on marine algae. This product addresses the needs of vegetarians and vegans in search of a sustainable and ethical alternative source of fish oil.In June 2025, Amway India introduced Nutrilite Triple Protect, which included plant-based nutriment with Acerola Cherry, Turmeric, and Licorice added. The product formulation is poised to strengthen the immunity, inflammation-reducing factor, and antioxidant protection of the gut, skin, and immune health.In August 2025, Arialief introduced a nutritional supplement for sciatic nerve pain. Arielief is retailing in the U.S., UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia and uses blends of ingredients such as PEA and magnesium glycinate to help with nerve health and inflammation reduction.In June 2024, AbbVie reported that the U.S. FDA approved its product SKYRIZI R O ( risankizumab-rzaa ), an interleukin-23 inhibitor, as a therapeutic option to treat moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults. Such an authorization further establishes AbbVie in the portfolio of inflammatory bowel disease.Related Fact.MR ReportsGLA Supplements Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/1994/gla-supplements-market Dogs Supplements Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/dogs-supplements-market Algae Supplements Industry Analysis in the UK: https://www.factmr.com/report/united-kingdom-algae-supplements-industry-analysis Algae Supplements Industry Analysis in the USA: https://www.factmr.com/report/united-states-algae-supplements-industry-analysis About Fact.MRWe are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.

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