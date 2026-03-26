Inflammation Supplements Market Expands Across Europe and Asia-Pacific with GSK, Pfizer, and Himalaya Wellness
Inflammation Supplements Market Size and Share Forecast Outlook 2026 to 2036ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global inflammation supplements market is entering a high-growth phase as consumers increasingly prioritize preventive healthcare, natural remedies, and long-term wellness. According to Fact.MR, the market is projected to grow from USD 9.3 billion in 2025 to USD 19.9 billion by 2035, expanding at a robust CAGR of 7.9%.
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This growth reflects a fundamental shift—health management is moving from treatment to prevention, where supplements play a central role in managing chronic inflammation and improving overall well-being.
Quick Stats That Matter to Decision Makers
Market Size (2025): USD 9.3 Billion
Forecast Value (2035): USD 19.9 Billion
CAGR (2025–2035): 7.9%
Top Ingredient Segment: Turmeric/curcumin-based supplements
Leading Form: Capsules & softgels
Core Demand Driver: Rise in chronic inflammatory conditions
Why Inflammation Supplements Are Becoming Mission-Critical
Chronic inflammation is now linked to arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune disorders, and metabolic conditions, making its management a priority in modern healthcare.
Inflammation supplements provide:
Natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits
Support for joint, heart, and immune health
Reduced reliance on long-term pharmaceutical treatments
Alignment with clean-label and plant-based health trends
This positions them as a core pillar of preventive and functional nutrition.
Market Drivers: What’s Fueling Growth
1. Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
Increasing cases of arthritis, cardiovascular conditions, and autoimmune disorders are driving supplement adoption globally.
2. Shift Toward Preventive Healthcare
Consumers are proactively managing health through daily supplementation rather than reactive treatments.
3. Growth in Plant-Based & Natural Products
Ingredients like turmeric, omega-3, ginger, and boswellia are gaining widespread acceptance.
4. Post-Pandemic Health Awareness
COVID-19 accelerated demand for immunity and inflammation-support supplements, creating long-term consumption habits.
Segment Insights That Define Market Strategy
By Ingredient Type
Turmeric/Curcumin: Leading segment with strong consumer awareness
Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Widely used for heart and joint health
Herbal Extracts (Ginger, Boswellia): Fast-growing natural alternatives
By Form
Capsules & Softgels: Dominant due to convenience and dosage accuracy
Powders & Functional Beverages: Emerging formats
By End User
Adults (~65% share): Largest segment due to lifestyle-related conditions
Elderly: Fastest-growing segment driven by aging population
Regional Outlook: Health Awareness Shapes Demand
North America: Largest market driven by high supplement consumption
Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region with rising health awareness
Europe: Strong demand supported by regulatory focus on wellness
Asia Pacific is emerging as a high-potential growth hub due to expanding middle-class populations and increasing adoption of nutraceuticals.
Competitive Landscape: Innovation & Natural Positioning Drive Leadership
Key players include:
Nature's Bounty
Herbalife
NOW Foods
Market competition is driven by:
Product innovation and ingredient efficacy
Clean-label and plant-based formulations
Clinical validation and brand trust
Expansion through e-commerce and global distribution
Analyst Perspective
The inflammation supplements market reflects a broader healthcare evolution:
Preventive health is becoming mainstream, with consumers increasingly turning to natural, functional, and science-backed supplements.
Strategic Takeaways for Decision Makers
Invest in plant-based and curcumin-based formulations, the fastest-growing segments
Target aging populations and chronic disease management markets
Leverage e-commerce channels for rapid global expansion
Focus on clinical validation and product transparency to build trust
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Recent Developments
In April 2025, Rasayanam introduced a 100 percent vegan plant-based omega-3 food supplement, which offers a vegan-friendly source of EPA and DHA based on marine algae. This product addresses the needs of vegetarians and vegans in search of a sustainable and ethical alternative source of fish oil.
In June 2025, Amway India introduced Nutrilite Triple Protect, which included plant-based nutriment with Acerola Cherry, Turmeric, and Licorice added. The product formulation is poised to strengthen the immunity, inflammation-reducing factor, and antioxidant protection of the gut, skin, and immune health.
In August 2025, Arialief introduced a nutritional supplement for sciatic nerve pain. Arielief is retailing in the U.S., UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia and uses blends of ingredients such as PEA and magnesium glycinate to help with nerve health and inflammation reduction.
In June 2024, AbbVie reported that the U.S. FDA approved its product SKYRIZI R O ( risankizumab-rzaa ), an interleukin-23 inhibitor, as a therapeutic option to treat moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults. Such an authorization further establishes AbbVie in the portfolio of inflammatory bowel disease.
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