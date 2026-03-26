In Milwaukee, Samad’s House Ambassadors Empower Women, Disperse Harm Reduction Tools & Save Lives

Delores Omole Tahira Malik, Founder Samad's House

Ambassadors, like Delores Omole, are trained in harm reduction strategies and leverage their street smarts to connect with substance users seeking help

Ambassadors use their street smarts and lived experiences to teach others about harm reduction. They save lives. They address the overdose crisis that has devastated Black families and communities.” — Tahira Malik, Founder of Samad's House

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the ongoing battle against drug overdoses that disproportionately affect Milwaukee’s Black communities, personal stories of people overcoming the challenges and thriving are often a powerful catalyst for change. Once trapped in a debilitating cycle of substance use and domestic abuse, Delores Omole, 49, has transformed her life with help from Samad’s House. Today, she serves as a vital ambassador for the organization, using her lived experience to guide other women through treatment, harm reduction approaches, and healing.

Samad’s House, founded in 2020 by Tahira Malik, has emerged as a cornerstone in the fight against overdose deaths and substance use disorders in the Midwest. The organization offers a comprehensive approach for women seeking change, providing a safe haven for them to rebuild their lives. Omole’s journey reflects the profound impact of this mission. Last fall, she arrived at the facility in deep despair, having relapsed into alcohol and substance use while navigating an abusive relationship.

“I completely lost who I was,” Omole recalls. “I didn’t know what love was anymore. My fear and anxiety were through the roof. I was isolated, broken, and numb.”

Her previous attempt at treatment years prior had ended prematurely, a decision she regretted. However, her return to Samad’s House marked a turning point. The facility provided her with the safety net and self-worth that helped her realize that her traumatic circumstances could be changed. This supportive environment allowed her to break the toxic cycle that had consumed her days, a period when she admits that she was “drinking and smoking to die.”

Samad’s House distinguishes itself through a holistic treatment approach that addresses the mind, body, and spirit. With three homes and a behavioral health clinic, the organization offers a 120-day intensive program designed to support women through every stage of sobriety. Beyond residential treatment, Samad’s House is a critical hub for harm reduction resources, distributing life-saving tools like naloxone and fentanyl test strips to the community.

A key component of their success is the Samad’s House Ambassador Program. This innovative initiative empowers graduates like Omole to become trusted messengers within their communities. Ambassadors are trained in harm-reduction tools and leverage their street smarts and personal histories to connect with individuals who might otherwise be hesitant to seek help.

“Our ambassadors use their street smarts and lived experiences to teach others about harm reduction,” explains Tahira Malik, founder of Samad’s House. “They save lives. They address the overdose crisis that has devastated Black families and communities in Milwaukee.”

Omole’s transition to an ambassador role was a natural progression of her healing. She now accompanies Malik to events and actively engages with women in crisis, offering them a relatable example of what change looks like. Her approach is grounded in empathy and humility.

“I just be myself,” Omole says. “I’m an example of what can happen if you decide to change your life. I share my story to show others that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

The peer-led support is impactful. Omole recounts helping a fellow resident, who was on the verge of leaving the program just days after arriving. Through a shared moment of vulnerability and reassurance, Omole convinced her to stay. She remains in the program today, and the two share a bond akin to sisterhood.

Since opening its doors, Samad’s House has helped over 75 women and nearly a dozen families reclaim their lives. Since 2024 alone, the organization has dispersed over 2,300 naloxone packages and fentanyl test strips. These statistics represent lives saved and families preserved. However, sustaining these efforts remains a significant challenge.

The organization faces hurdles in securing consistent funding, a difficulty compounded by shifting political landscapes regarding harm-reduction strategies. Despite these challenges, Malik remains steadfast in her commitment to equitable healthcare and compassionate treatment for all.

“Users must be treated with compassion,” Malik insists. “We need funding to be sustained and distributed equitably so that lives can be saved in all communities. Harm reduction is about dignity and practical support. It’s about meeting people where they are and giving them the tools to survive and thrive.”

Samad’s House continues to advocate for the resources necessary to maintain its life-saving work.

Ambassadors like Delores Omole play a crucial role in this mission, bridging the gap between clinical treatment and the community members who need it most. They prove that those who have been judged and stigmatized too often possess a unique power to heal others.

“Our ambassadors are trusted messengers because they’ve lived it,” says Malik. “They know what it’s like to be judged, stigmatized, and written off. That gives them a level of empathy and compassion that can’t be taught.”

For Omole, the work is about offering the same hope she received when she walked back through the doors of Samad’s House. “I want to be that voice that tells women there is hope and that they don’t have to suffer in silence,” she says. “You’re not weak. You’re not alone. And you don’t have to stay stuck.”

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Listen to Malik’s powerful podcast, Voices of the Front Lines

Read our March Newsletter: HERE

Donate to Samad’s House

Visit Samad’s House website at https://samadshouse.org/

(For media interviews with Tahira Malik, contact Michael Frisby at mike@frisbyassociates.com

or 202-625-4328.)

About Samad’s House

Samad’s House is a Milwaukee-based organization dedicated to supporting women and families in recovery from addiction. Through holistic services, harm reduction tools, and a focus on mind, body, and spirit, Samad’s House empowers individuals to rebuild their lives and achieve lasting sobriety.

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