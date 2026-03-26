'The Garden: A Poetic Bounty' by Lance Sims Invites Readers to Discover Beauty and Reflection in Nature

SKAGIT VALLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lance Sims, a devoted poet and observer of life, is delighted to announce the release of his debut collection, “The Garden: A Poetic Bounty,” a heartfelt anthology of poems inspired by nature, memory, family, and the enduring themes of love, loss, and faith.Rooted in the tranquil beauty of the Pacific Northwest, “The Garden: A Poetic Bounty” features 146 pages of deeply personal and thought-provoking poetry. Each poem reflects a quiet wisdom drawn from the author’s life in the Skagit Valley, where his family has cultivated a deep bond with the land for generations. Through the changing seasons, wildlife encounters, and everyday moments of stillness, Lance offers readers a chance to pause, reflect, and reconnect with the world around them."These poems are an invitation," Lance shares. "They encourage readers to slow down and notice the beauty in nature, to rediscover hope and perspective in a complicated world. I hope they bring moments of stillness to those who read them."The collection speaks to a wide audience, blending traditional, accessible verse with themes of nature, family, faith, and resilience. Whether exploring the tender connection between memory and loss or celebrating the vibrant life of the Pacific Northwest, “The Garden: A Poetic Bounty” offers a contemplative, uplifting escape for readers seeking poetry in a classic yet inviting style.Sims’ love of poetry began in childhood when his father read poetry to him, a family tradition that cultivated a deep love for the written word. Growing up around the farmland and forests in the Skagit Valley, along with his life in music, has continued to shape his perspective and inspire the poetic observations found in this insightful collection. From feeding the family’s herd of cows to sharing food with a wild rabbit he affectionately calls Mr. Bugs, Sims finds poetry in every corner of life.This collection is perfect for poetry lovers, fans of reflective literature, and anyone seeking to find beauty and peace in life’s quieter moments.“The Garden: A Poetic Bounty” (ISBN: 9781968485726 / 9781968485733) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $28.99, and paperback retails for $17.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:“The Garden: A Poetic Bounty” offers reflections on the wide sweep of life: its quiet moments, deep emotions, and everyday beauty. The collection pays homage-to the natural world and the shared human experience. From joy and love to sorrow and loss, these poems and sayings explore the connections that bind us all.About the Author:Lance Sims grew up and still lives in the Skagit Valley of Washington State, where his family has tended and loved the land for decades. A poet, musician, and devoted observer of the natural world, Lance draws inspiration from quiet moments, weathered fields, and the beauty found in everyday life. You can still find Lance working the farm, tending to the small herd of cows, feeding crows and squirrels and Mr. Bugs, his wild rabbit friend at the back of the hundred acre wood.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

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