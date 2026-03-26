Callisto Offers Free Japan-Sourced Annotated Lung Cancer-Suspected X-ray and Prostate Cancer MRI Datasets

Callisto DataHub

For its 2nd anniversary, Callisto DataHub offers free annotated datasets of 50 suspected lung cancer X-rays and 50 prostate cancer MRI cases for commercial use.

SHINJUKU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Callisto Inc. announced that it is offering free datasets through its medical image data platform, “Callisto DataHub,” to mark the platform’s 2nd anniversary.

The free datasets include 50 cases of lung cancer-suspected chest X-rays with lesion bounding boxes and 50 cases of prostate cancer MRI with lesion segmentations (PI-RADS 4 and 5). Both datasets are sourced from Japanese medical institutions, include report text, and are available for commercial use.

Callisto DataHub is a platform that provides anonymized radiological/pathological images, clinical data, and molecular data collected from Japanese medical facilities. The platform is already being used by over 15 medical AI companies, medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and academic institutions across the United States, Europe, South Korea, and Japan.

■ Key Characteristics of Datasets on Callisto DataHub

• Data from Japan

Because the datasets are sourced from Japanese medical institutions, they are well suited for R&D in Japan, including regulatory affairs and market-oriented development, as well as for R&D involving Asian populations.

• Anonymized

Datasets are provided under procedures designed with both ethical and legal considerations in mind, enabling users to work with appropriately anonymized data.

• Carefully Curated

Cases that do not meet project requirements, such as those with severe noise or major confounding conditions, are excluded through image review, making the datasets easier to use for target-specific R&D.

• Standardized

Imaging data, clinical data including radiology/pathology reports, and molecular data are standardized, helping reduce pre-processing and review workload.

• Annotation Support

Where needed, Callisto can additionally provide expert annotations, such as lesion segmentation and severity labeling. For some major modalities and diseases, pre-annotated datasets may already be available.

• Fast Delivery

Datasets can typically be delivered in about one month. Depending on data volume and annotation requirements, delivery may take around two months.

■ Types of Datasets Available on Callisto DataHub

• Radiology

X-ray (e.g., lung nodules, interstitial opacities), mammography (e.g., breast cancer, normal breast), CT (e.g., lung nodules, cerebral infarction), MRI (e.g., brain tumors, breast cancer), PET, DXA, fluoroscopy/angiography, and nuclear medicine.

• Pathology

Whole slide images (WSI), including lung cancer, interstitial pneumonia, and breast cancer.

• Ultrasound

Echocardiography, obstetric ultrasound, thyroid ultrasound, breast ultrasound, and more.

• Additional Data Layers

Radiology/pathology reports, expert annotations, clinical information such as age, sex, height, weight, medical history, chief complaints, and symptom course, as well as molecular data such as ER, PgR, and HER2 status in breast cancer.

■ Example Use Cases

• AI R&D

Image diagnosis, prognosis prediction, biomarker discovery, and other AI development projects.

• Clinical Research

Clinical trial design, efficacy/toxicity evaluation of therapeutics, and histopathological assessment.

■ Free Datasets Currently Available

To celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Callisto DataHub, Callisto is offering:

• 50 cases of a lung cancer-suspected chest X-ray dataset with lesion bounding boxes annotated by radiologists

• 50 cases of a prostate cancer MRI dataset (PI-RADS 4 and 5) with lesion segmentations annotated by radiologists

The prostate cancer MRI dataset includes T1w, T2w, DWI, ADC, and DCE where available. Both datasets are sourced from Japanese medical institutions, include radiology reports, and are available for commercial use.

In addition, Callisto continues to offer a free lung cancer CT dataset of 152 cases. This dataset includes lesion and lung field segmentations, and radiologists have added annotations and performed double-checking on the public dataset “Lung-PET-CT-Dx.” Commercial use is also allowed.

To apply, please visit each dataset’s detail page on Callisto DataHub, add the dataset you would like to receive to the “Inquiry Cart,” and submit your inquiry after agreeing to the dataset terms of use.

These free datasets are intended to help companies and researchers evaluate fit for AI R&D and clinical research PoC. If the datasets prove useful, additional medical image datasets listed on DataHub, as well as off-catalog datasets, are also available for purchase. For the lung cancer-suspected X-ray dataset, Callisto can also provide an X-ray/CT paired dataset including CT scans with lesion segmentations. For the prostate cancer MRI dataset, larger-scale datasets are also available.

■ Company Profile

Name: Callisto Inc.

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Company URL: https://callisto-ai.com

Data Platform URL: https://medical-datahub.ai/en

For inquiries regarding dataset purchases, custom dataset requests, drug discovery AI/medical AI R&D support, collaborations, or other business matters, please contact us.

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