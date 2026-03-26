Michael Shea of Transworld Wins Award for Most Businesses Sold In The State of Florida

Tampa Business Broker Michael Shea

Transworld Business Advisors the Worlds Largest business brokerage recognizes #1 Business Broker in Florida for 2025

Michael Shea has set the gold standard for what it means to be a top-performing advisor at Transworld Business Advisors,” said Andy Cagnetta. Shea is Tampa's Best Business Broker Bar None” — Andy Cagnetta

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Shea of Transworld Business Advisors has once again set the standard for excellence in business brokerage, earning the company’s coveted RC Award for closing the highest number of transactions within the organization.This latest recognition marks an extraordinary milestone in Shea’s career, bringing his total RC Award wins to 14 times over his 20-year tenure with Transworld. Known for his consistent performance, deep market expertise, and commitment to client success, Shea continues to rank among the top business brokers not only within the firm but across the industry.To date, Shea has successfully completed over 475 business transactions, representing an impressive $1.5 billion in total deal volume. His track record spans a wide range of industries, helping entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, and investors navigate complex transactions with confidence.“Closing deals is one thing—consistently delivering results year after year is what separates professionals in this business,” said Shea. “I’m grateful for the trust my clients place in me and for the support of the Transworld platform that allows us to deliver at a high level.”Shea’s approach goes beyond simply facilitating transactions. He is widely recognized for helping business owners prepare for sale, maximize value, and position their companies for successful exits—often years before a deal is brought to market.With a reputation built on integrity, results, and long-term relationships, Shea continues to be a go-to advisor for business owners throughout Florida and beyond.For more information about buying or selling a business, visit:About Transworld Business AdvisorsTransworld Business Advisors(TBA) is among the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands. With over 40 years of business brokerage experience, Transworld Business Advisors is in the business of helping buyers and sellers connect, conducting franchise consultations, and supporting franchise development. The company represents acquisition-minded corporations or individuals interested in owning their own company or franchise. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors are business sale specialists that represent numerous listings across multiple industries. For more information about Transworld visit www.tworld.com and for information on owning a Transworld franchise, visit www.tworldfranchise.com

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