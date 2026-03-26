TM17pro Revolutionizes Youth Soccer Access with New 'Family PLUS' Installment Plan and Free Digital Coaching Membership

Breaking Financial Barriers for Elite TM17pro Soccer Camps

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TM17pro, the nation’s largest independent provider of elite youth soccer camps, today announced a major initiative to make professional-grade coaching more accessible for American families. The organization is launching the Family PLUS Plan, a first-of-its-kind financing model that allows parents to secure a spot at world-class TM17pro US Soccer Camps for just $49 per month.

Breaking Financial Barriers for Elite Training

Founded by Mirko and Marion Dieseler, TM17pro recognizes that the high cost of competitive soccer often prevents talented athletes from reaching their potential. The Family PLUS Plan stretches the typical all-inclusive camp fee into manageable monthly "chunks" over a full year, specifically designed for families supporting multiple children in their passion for the game.

"We are a family just like you. We know what it means to support your kids in their passion," said Marion Dieseler, Co-Founder of TM17pro. "Sometimes money is tight, and that’s why we offer our Family PLUS plan to stretch payments comfortably, ensuring no player is left behind because of an upfront cost."

Premium Digital Development Included

In an added move to support year-round development, every Family PLUS enrollment includes a free premium membership to the TM17pro Soccer Circle app. This digital platform provides:

Expert Guidance: Direct access to "Coach’s Corner" for Q&A sessions with UEFA- licensed instructors.

Training Library: A comprehensive handbook of drills and exercises for at-home improvement.

Parent Community: A dedicated forum for soccer parents to share advice on navigating the youth club system.

Pathways to Europe: Exclusive insights into scouting opportunities and residency programs in Germany.

2026 Soccer Camp Expansion

The announcement comes as TM17pro prepares for its most ambitious summer yet, bringing authentic German-style training to 36 cities across the U.S.. Unlike traditional massive soccer camps, TM17pro maintains a strict cap sessions at 20 players to ensure individualized attention.

Upcoming 2026 Soccer Camp Locations Include:

Northeast: New York, Boston, Buffalo, Newark, Philadelphia

South: Atlanta, Houston, Charlotte, Charleston, Miami, Dallas

Midwest/West: Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, Las Vegas

International: Toronto, CAN

About TM17pro

TM17pro is an independent soccer agency specializing in international player development. By combining the technical precision of the German Football Association (DFB) methodology with a "player-first" philosophy, TM17pro creates elite pathways for U.S. athletes to experience European soccer culture and professional scouting.

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