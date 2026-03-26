Simplex Group Wins 2026 BusinessRate Award and Earns National Recognition as a Top DOT Compliance Company

Simplex Group Earns BusinessRate Recognition and National Media Mention Among Top DOT Compliance Companies in the U.S.

Being recognized both at the local level for service excellence and at the national level for our DOT compliance capabilities is a meaningful achievement for our team” — Andrew Bazan

FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplex Group, a leading provider of trucking compliance, safety, permits, insurance, and back-office support services for the transportation industry, is proud to announce its latest recognition from BusinessRate as “Best Transportation Service in Miami for 2026.” The award notice highlights the company’s strong performance based on verified Google Reviews and customer feedback, recognizing excellence in customer satisfaction, brand reputation, and service quality.

This latest distinction reinforces Simplex Group’s position as a trusted partner for owner-operators, small fleets, and transportation businesses across the United States that need dependable support navigating the complex world of DOT and FMCSA compliance.

Adding to this momentum, Simplex Group was also recently mentioned by The Southern Maryland Chronicle in its 2026 roundup of the Best DOT Compliance Companies, where the company was ranked #1 and recognized as the best option for full-service trucking compliance plus back-office support in the United States. The publication highlighted Simplex Group’s broad service model, noting its ability to go beyond standard compliance documentation by supporting carriers with permitting, tax reporting, insurance, factoring, and ELD-related workflows.

According to the BusinessRate award communication, the recognition reflects authentic customer feedback and verified review data, underscoring the value of trust, consistency, and service excellence in a highly competitive market.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle’s evaluation further emphasized what differentiates Simplex Group in the industry: its full-service positioning as a trucking partner rather than just a compliance document vendor. The article noted that this broader approach can help reduce operational friction and compliance-related business risk for carriers by combining safety compliance with adjacent administrative and financial support services.

As regulatory complexity continues to grow across the transportation sector, Simplex Group remains committed to helping carriers meet compliance demands with greater clarity, speed, and confidence.

About Simplex Group

Simplex Group is a transportation services company, specializing in DOT compliance, safety services, trucking permits, tax reporting, insurance solutions for trucking companies, factoring, and administrative support for carriers and fleet operators. The company helps transportation businesses streamline operations, reduce risk, and maintain compliance in an evolving regulatory environment.

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