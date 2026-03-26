SOLACE RECEIVES RECEIVES INITIAL $50,000 INVESTMENT FROM AUDOS AS PART OF INAUGURAL COHORT

Santa Monica woman turns personal grief into AI coaching platform – now featured in The Economist as a leader in the small AI company movement

Sarah's story is the purest expression of what the [Audos] Publishing House is for.... She built something that helps people through one of the hardest experiences in life.” — Henrik Werdelin, co-founder of Audos

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solace , an AI-powered grief coach offering active coaching, guided journaling, and memory preservation, has received an initial $50,000 investment funding from Audos as part of the launch of the Audos Publishing House - a new platform helping everyday entrepreneurs build million-dollar AI-native businesses.Solace was created by Sarah Gwilliam from Santa Monica, who lost her father last winter and was struck by how few resources exist for people dealing with grief. With no technical background, no connections in tech, and no previous experience building software, Gwilliam has used Audos’ tools and support to build a grief coaching platform from scratch. Solace now spends an average of two hours per week with engaged clients through active coaching, guided journaling, and help preserving memories of loved ones.Since launching, Solace has supported over 1,000 users in grief, and Gwilliam has been featured in The Economist, her local Santa Monica paper, and interviewed by TV reporters. She has become a recognized figure in the growing movement of one-person AI companies - a non-technical founder who built a meaningful product entirely through AI-powered tools."Sarah's story is the purest expression of what the Publishing House is for," said Henrik Werdelin, co-founder of Audos. "She's not a tech person. She had no connections. She found us through an ad. And she built something that helps people through one of the hardest experiences in life. If that's not proof that the barriers to entrepreneurship have fundamentally changed, I don't know what is."Audos's Publishing House model provides solopreneurs with end-to-end business-building support - from ideation through brand development, ad buys, and technical backend - along with up to $100,000 in funding with no equity dilution. Instead, Audos uses a 15% revenue share model that aligns incentives between the platform and its entrepreneurs.

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