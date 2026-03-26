Hartman Attorneys at Law Secures Vacated Judgment of 15-Year-Old Peace Order in Anne Arundel County

Court determines it lacked jurisdiction to issue the original peace order judgment in 2009.

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hartman Attorneys at Law has obtained a vacated judgment of a peace order that had been in place for 15 years in Anne Arundel County (Case No. 0701SP045552010). The court determined, based on a legal argument raised by the firm, that it lacked jurisdiction to hear the original peace order when it was issued.The ruling followed a review of the procedural history of the case, during which defense counsel identified a legal defect affecting the court’s authority to issue the original judgment. The court agreed that the jurisdictional issue rendered the prior order invalid and granted the motion to vacate.With the judgment corrected, the client is now able to move forward with employment opportunities that had been on hold pending the court’s review. Attorney Christian Hartman represents clients in criminal matters throughout Anne Arundel County. His practice includes cases involving protective orders, peace orders, DUI, assault, drug offenses, and other criminal charges. He is known for his trial-focused approach and for ensuring clients understand the legal processes affecting their cases.About Hartman Attorneys at LawHartman Attorneys at Law is a criminal defense law firm based in Annapolis, Maryland, serving clients throughout Anne Arundel County. Attorney Christian Hartman is a Certified Criminal Law Attorney and former prosecutor who provides clients with direct, personalized representation. The firm offers free initial consultations and is available 24/7. For more information, visit www.hartmancriminallaw.com Hartman Attorneys at Law116 Defense HwySuite 300Annapolis, MD 21401

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