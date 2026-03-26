Grand Lakes Veículos named VWCO’s best importer in the world

Director of Grand Lakes Veículos, Geraldo Kulaif receives an award from the President and CEO of Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus, Roberto Cortes Director of Grand Lakes Veículos, Geraldo Kulaif (center), flanked by company employees with the awards received

Company based in Angola also wins Innovation award

LUANDA, ANGOLA, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Lakes Veículos, a representative of Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus, received on Thursday night (19), in Rio de Janeiro, the award for best brand representative worldwide. The recognition was presented during the annual dealer meeting.In addition to this achievement, the company also won the Innovation award for the Regular Urban Passenger Transport Project (TURP), developed in the Angolan province of Cabinda. Since 2019, more than 2,000 buses have been delivered to the project, which not only expands transportation availability but also aims to map and define the best operational routes and urban and interprovincial bus stops, benefiting thousands of people.Grand Lakes Veículos director, Geraldo Kulaif, celebrated the results achieved. In previous editions of the awards, the company had already been recognized in categories such as Innovation Highlight (2023), Best Sustainability Project and Best After-Sales (2024), as well as Commercial and After-Sales Dealer (2025).“We are committed to delivering the best products and services to all our customers in Angola, and this recognition from Volkswagen makes us proud and motivates us even more,” said Kulaif.Part of Adone Holding, Grand Lakes has operated in the African country since 2007 and has already sold more than 11,000 vehicles, including trucks and buses. The company is headquartered in Luanda and has branches in the provinces of Benguela, Cabinda, and Huíla, currently employing more than 200 people.“We have a solid track record, marked by important achievements, which is reflected in the results we have achieved over the years,” said José Roberto Colnaghi, Chairman of the Holding’s Board of Directors. “Reaching the top now, with recognition as the best global dealer, is yet another incentive for us to keep improving our work every day and deliver excellence to our customers,” the executive concluded.

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