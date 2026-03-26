New MHC Automations CEO Chris Hartigan Discusses AI’s Role in Reshaping Regulated Workflows

New MHC Automations CEO Chris Hartigan explains why AI is intensifying workload in regulated industries and how workflow-led automation delivers results

Many organizations still rely on legacy systems that were never designed for the scale or complexity of modern regulatory environments. Automation is becoming essential infrastructure.” — Chris Hartigan

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New CEO Chris Hartigan on why AI is intensifying workload across regulated industriesAI was supposed to reduce operational workload. Instead, it’s exposing just how inefficient many enterprise systems actually are.A recent Harvard Business Review article, “ AI Doesn’t Reduce Work—It Intensifies It ,” points to a growing pattern across enterprises: AI is increasing output, but not necessarily improving outcomes.Chris Hartigan, newly appointed CEO of MHC Automations , believes the issue is structural.“Many organizations still rely on legacy systems that were never designed for the scale or complexity of modern regulatory environments. Automation is becoming essential infrastructure.”AI Is Exposing Structural GapsAcross banking, insurance, and credit unions, AI is often introduced into environments where workflows are fragmented and systems operate in isolation.In practice, that means more output moving through the same constrained processes.You don’t get better outcomes. You just get faster problems.For regulated industries, that tension is harder to absorb. Increased volume still has to meet compliance, audit, and accuracy requirements, often adding additional layers of review rather than removing them.Where Results Are Actually ImprovingSome organizations are seeing a different outcome with their AI adoption, but the shift tends to be when it's used structurally rather than technically.MHC Automations is seeing measurable impact where workflows are addressed before automation is layered in:• Up to 98% straight-through processing achieved by Essilor• 50% reduction in document processing time at CoxHealth• Long-term customer retention, with 40% of customers working with MHC for more than 15 yearsThe common thread is not more advanced AI, but more coherent workflows supported by AI.“Our focus is helping organizations move away from manual document workflows toward intelligent automation that empowers business users and accelerates compliance.”A Shift Away From IT BottlenecksOne of the consistent constraints in regulated environments is how dependent workflow changes are on technical teams.Even relatively small adjustments can require development resources, slowing down response times in environments where regulatory requirements continue to evolve.There is a growing shift toward systems that allow business teams to manage and adapt workflows directly, while maintaining oversight and control.Leadership ContextHartigan brings more than 15 years of experience in enterprise software, including leadership roles at Quadient and Acquia, with a focus on customer communications and automation.“MHC is an impressive company with great technology, strong customer and partner relationships, and a talented global team. I’m excited to be joining at such an important moment in its journey. I look forward to building on this solid foundation, accelerating growth, and continuing to deliver meaningful value and innovation for our customers and partners.”About MHC AutomationsMHC Automations provides document automation and customer communications solutions for regulated industries, including banking, insurance, and credit unions. Its platform is designed to support compliance, improve operational efficiency, and reduce reliance on IT through configurable workflows.

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