BOATILLUSTRATOR.COM RECEIVES INITIAL $50,000 INVESTMENT FROM AUDOS AS PART OF INAUGURAL COHORT

Childhood nostalgia meets generative AI as founder turns love of boats into custom gear business - $1,000 in sales within first week on Audos

Childhood nostalgia meets generative AI as founder turns love of boats into custom gear business - $1,000 in sales within first week on Audos” — Henrik Werdelin, co-founder of Audos

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BoatIllustrator.com , a custom artwork and gear service for boat owners powered by generative AI, has received an initial $100,000 investment from Audos as part of the launch of the Audos Publishing House - a new platform helping everyday entrepreneurs build million-dollar AI-native businesses.BoatIllustrator.com was created by Jack Valentine from Rhode Island, a self-described startup guy whose business idea traces back to childhood. Growing up around his family's boats, Valentine always loved getting T-shirts featuring his uncle's vessel. That nostalgia became a business concept: a service where boat owners upload a photo of their vessel, receive a custom AI-generated illustration, and can order personalized merchandise featuring their actual boat.Valentine initially built the product in Google Studio before migrating to Audos for deeper support and product improvement. Within his first week on Audos, BoatIllustrator generated $1,000 in sales. Valentine is now exploring additional product ideas while remaining focused on the boat owner community."Jack found a niche, understood the customer better than anyone, and built something delightful in a week," said Henrik Werdelin, co-founder of Audos. "Upload a photo of your boat, get custom gear with an AI illustration of it. It's instantly understandable. And it's a template that could work for dozens of other passionate niche communities. That's the Publishing House model at work."Audos's Publishing House model provides solopreneurs with end-to-end business-building support - from ideation through brand development, ad buys, and technical backend - along with up to $100,000 in funding with no equity dilution. Instead, Audos uses a 15% revenue share model that aligns incentives between the platform and its entrepreneurs.BoatIllustrator is one of six companies in Audos's first Publishing House cohort selected from over 10,000 projects started on the platform.**About Audos**Audos helps everyday entrepreneurs build million-dollar businesses with up to $100K in funding, AI tools, and distribution - without taking equity. Founded by serial entrepreneurs Henrik Werdelin and Nicholas Thorne (the team behind Prehype - creators of BarkBox (NYSE: BARK), Ro ($7B), and 16 other companies), Audos is backed by $11.5M from True Ventures, Offline Ventures, and angels including Niklas Zennström (Skype) and Mario Schlosser (Oscar Health). For more information, visit audos.com.

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