KANGMIN of VERIVERY Makes His Solo Debut in New Single Album, Free Falling

Photo Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KANGMIN of VERIVERY has released his first solo single album, Free Falling . This marks his solo debut, and he is the first member of VERIVERY to do so. Free Falling is about KANGMIN’s present self as he moves forward, navigating the ambiguities of the in-between time of boyhood and adulthood. “Free Falling” refers to the act and literal imagery of the phrase, being unable to fully orient oneself mid-air, trying to find a place to step, or hold onto, while still plummeting forward. After appearing on Mnet’s hit survival program, BOYS II PLANET, his participation brought about new questions and feelings, and Free Falling acts as a journal of that time. Through this album, KANGMIN has chosen to candidly record his imperfect self as he explores his feelings of excitement and uneasiness about this new journey, rather than trying to present a perfect or confident self-image.“I filled this album with stories that I wanted to share honestly with you all, so I hope you could think of who KANGMIN is while listening to this album.” – KANGMINKANGMIN participated in Free Falling’s overall production. It includes three new tracks, starting with the intro track, “Intro : small, fragile and still here.” It has a soft, lo-fi sound and candid lyrics co-written by KANGMIN and DONGHEON, the leader of VERIVERY, that capture the complicated emotions of a boy’s desire to shine and be loved. DONGHEON also contributed to the track's composition.“Our youngest member KANGMIN worked very hard on this album to convey his own music and story, so please give it a lot of love and support!” – DONGHEON, leader of VERIVERY“Free Falling” is the title track of the album, and it’s a contemporary R&B-pop track in which KANGMIN also participated in the writing of its lyrics. The song depicts a couple in a turbulent relationship, oscillating between love and pain in an ongoing cycle of pushing and pulling. The music video for “Free Falling” builds tension through shifts in point of view, using a series of scenes that leave a lingering feeling rather than precisely explaining their meaning, naturally immersing viewers and allowing them to follow the flow of emotions.The single album closes out with “in the mirror”, a mid-tempo pop track that compares the need to ignore and push back one’s own thoughts and feelings, but also realizing it’s time to face oneself in the mirror and take a step towards acceptance. KANGMIN uses this track to confess his inner conflict through its words and his vocals, as he navigates between wanting to stay as he is and the discomfort of embracing himself.ABOUT KANGMINKANGMIN is a South Korean singer under Jellyfish Entertainment and a member of the boy group VERIVERY. Since debuting, KANGMIN has been loved for his youthful energy, visuals, and stage performances. In 2025, he drew further attention through Mnet’s survival program BOYS II PLANET, where he reached the finale and finished 9th, gaining global recognition for his growth as a performer. KANGMIN takes his next step as a solo artist in March 2026, with the release of his first solo album, Free Falling.ABOUT VERIVERYVERIVERY is a K-pop boy group under Jellyfish Entertainment that debuted on January 9th, 2019. VERIVERY stands for ‘VERI’ as ‘truth’ in Latin, and ‘VERY’ as ‘very’, ‘really’ in English. It contains VERIVERY’s own ambition to show their sincerity. With the initials of Various, Energetic, Real, Innovation, meaning a group that shows true innovation that is diverse and full of energy.

KANGMIN - 'Free Falling' Official MV

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