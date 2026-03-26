SWINGCADDY.AI RECEIVES INITIAL $50,000 INVESTMENT FROM AUDOS AS PART OF INAUGURAL COHORT

California founder builds AI golf coaching app as a side project on Audos - hits $100K+ revenue run-rate in under two months while working full-time

Matt is the kind of entrepreneur Audos was built for. He has a full-time job, is passionate about golf, and used our tools to build something real on the side – fast. He didn't wait for permission.” — Henrik Werdelin, co-founder of Audos

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SwingCaddy.ai , an AI-powered golf coach offering video swing analysis and personalized drills, has received an initial $50,000 investment from Audos as part of the launch of the Audos Publishing House - a new platform helping everyday entrepreneurs build million-dollar AI-native businesses.SwingCaddy.ai was created by Matt Weinstock from California, who works full-time in regenerative medicine. Weinstock originally came to Audos with a business idea in his day-job field, but started playing around with a golf concept on the side. The golf idea quickly took off. Using Audos's AI tools and business-building support, he built an AI-powered swing analyzer that gives golfers personalized coaching and drills - a golf coach in your pocket. In under two months, SwingCaddy.ai grew to a $100,000+ annual revenue run-rate and hundreds of users. Weinstock now runs both companies simultaneously through Audos.Beyond building the product, Weinstock has been doing business development on the ground - talking to golfers on courses, building relationships in person, and gathering feedback in real time. He's also become one of the most active members of the Audos entrepreneur community, regularly sharing ideas and helping other founders in the cohort."Matt is the kind of entrepreneur Audos was built for," said Henrik Werdelin, co-founder of Audos. "He has a full-time job, he's passionate about golf, and he used our tools to build something real on the side - fast. He didn't wait for permission or funding to get started. He just built. And now he's running two companies at once. That's what the Publishing House makes possible."Audos's Publishing House model provides solopreneurs with end-to-end business-building support - from ideation through brand development, ad buys, and technical backend - along with up to $100,000 in funding with no equity dilution. Instead, Audos uses a 15% revenue share model that aligns incentives between the platform and its entrepreneurs.SwingCaddy.ai is one of six companies in Audos's first Publishing House cohort, selected from over 10,000 projects started on the platform.**About Audos**Audos helps everyday entrepreneurs build million-dollar businesses with up to $100K in funding, AI tools, and distribution - without taking equity. Founded by serial entrepreneurs Henrik Werdelin and Nicholas Thorne (the team behind Prehype - creators of BarkBox (NYSE: BARK), Ro ($7B), and 16 other companies), Audos is backed by $11.5M from True Ventures, Offline Ventures, and angels including Niklas Zennström (Skype) and Mario Schlosser (Oscar Health). For more information, visit audos.com.

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