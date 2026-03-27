On-Board Connectivity Market Demand Expected to Reach US $17.03 Billion by 2030

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The Business Research Company’s On-Board Connectivity Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s On-Board Connectivity Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The on-board connectivity market is experiencing a swift rise as advancements in vehicle technologies and passenger demands continue to evolve. This sector, which integrates internet and communication systems within various modes of transportation, is becoming increasingly vital for enhancing travel experiences and operational efficiency. Below, we explore the market’s size, key growth factors, regional insights, and the major forces shaping its future.

Projected Market Expansion and Growth Rates for On-Board Connectivity

The market for on-board connectivity has expanded significantly in recent years. It is anticipated to grow from $9.29 billion in 2025 to $10.47 billion in 2026, marking a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. This upward trend during the historical period is mainly due to the increasing sizes of aircraft and automotive fleets, heightened demand for internet access among passengers, wider adoption of telematics control units (TCUs), increased interest in entertainment services during transit, and the early incorporation of navigation and traffic information systems.

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Looking ahead, the on-board connectivity market is expected to continue its rapid growth, reaching $17.04 billion by 2030 with an estimated CAGR of 12.9%. Anticipated drivers include the expansion of connected vehicle ecosystems, growing utilization of 5G and satellite-based connectivity, heightened demand for remote diagnostics and predictive maintenance, and the rise of digital content and infotainment services. Moreover, focus on cybersecurity and network management within vehicles will also support market gains. Noteworthy trends emerging during this period include the increased uptake of real-time vehicle monitoring and diagnostics, broader deployment of in-vehicle Wi-Fi and internet access, widespread demand for over-the-air software and firmware updates, growth in fleet telematics and asset tracking services, and deeper integration of infotainment with passenger connectivity systems.

Understanding On-Board Connectivity and Its Role

On-board connectivity encompasses the internet and communication networks installed within vehicles like airplanes, trains, ships, and cars. This technology allows both passengers and vehicle systems to access real-time data, communicate seamlessly, and utilize digital applications throughout their journey. By enabling continuous connectivity, it enhances both the user experience and vehicle functionality during transit.

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How Autonomous Vehicles Are Accelerating On-Board Connectivity Growth

One of the key catalysts for the on-board connectivity market is the expanding autonomous vehicle sector. Autonomous vehicles are equipped with sophisticated driver-assistance systems and AI technologies that allow them to navigate, perceive their surroundings, and operate with little to no human intervention. The increasing adoption of these vehicles is fueled by advancements in AI and sensor technologies that improve decision-making, safety, and overall operational performance.

On-board connectivity plays an essential role in supporting autonomous vehicles by facilitating real-time data exchanges between the vehicle, cloud platforms, and nearby infrastructure. This connectivity enables continuous navigation updates, traffic flow optimization, remote diagnostics, over-the-air software updates, and improved safety through vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications. For instance, in December 2024, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration projected that by 2030, around 4.5 million self-driving vehicles will be active on American roads. This expected rise in autonomous vehicle use is a major factor driving the on-board connectivity market forward.

Regional Overview of the On-Board Connectivity Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the on-board connectivity market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to be the fastest-growing market segment throughout the upcoming years. The market report covers a diverse range of geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

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