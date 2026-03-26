Sharks Announce Ultimate Tune-Up: Maxi’s Mechanics Joins as Official Jaws Partner

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The four-time championship-winning Jacksonville Sharks are proud to announce a new partnership with Maxi’s Mechanics, who joins the team as an official "Jaws Partner" for the upcoming Indoor Football League (IFL) season. This collaboration brings together one of the most successful franchises in indoor football and a local leader in automotive care to enhance the fan experience and support the Jacksonville community.As a "Jaws Partner," Maxi’s Mechanics will have a prominent presence at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena during Sharks home games. The partnership highlights a shared commitment to precision, reliability, and peak performance: qualities essential both on the 50-yard field and under the hood of a vehicle."We are thrilled to welcome Maxi’s Mechanics into the Shark family," said Steve Curran, President of the Jacksonville Sharks. "Our 'Jaws Partners' are a vital part of our team’s success and our ability to connect with our fans. Maxi’s Mechanics exemplifies the hard-working, community-focused spirit of Jacksonville, and we look forward to a high-octane season together."The Jacksonville Sharks, who recently joined the Indoor Football League (IFL) following their 2023 National Arena League Championship victory, continue to be a cornerstone of professional sports in Northeast Florida. The partnership with Maxi’s Mechanics ensures that the "Finest Fans in Indoor Football" will see even more community engagement and game-day excitement this year."Maxi’s Mechanics is proud to support the Jacksonville Sharks as they continue their legacy of excellence in the IFL," said Kevin Fallowfield and Jason Carroll, Co-Owners of Maxi’s Mechanics. "Just as the Sharks strive for perfection on every play, we strive to provide the best service to our customers. We are excited to stand behind the team and engage with the incredible Shark Nation."Fans can look forward to seeing the Maxi’s Mechanics brand during home games, social media collaborations, and community events throughout the season.About the Jacksonville Sharks The Jacksonville Sharks are members of the Indoor Football League (IFL). The 2011 ArenaBowl, 2017, 2019, and 2023 Championship winners play all their home games at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Founded in 2010, the Sharks have established themselves as one of the premier brands in professional indoor football. For more information regarding Shark Nation memberships and group tickets, please call 904-621-0700 or visit jaxsharks.com.About Maxi’s MechanicsMaxi’s Mechanics is a veteran-owned and operated automotive repair shop that has been serving the Jacksonville community since 2003. With four convenient locations across the city, their ASE-certified technicians specialize in a full range of services including advanced diagnostics, brake repair, engine service, and preventative maintenance. Committed to honesty and integrity, Maxi’s Mechanics provides "Auto Care You Can Trust," backed by an industry-leading 3-Year/36,000-Mile nationwide warranty on parts and labor.About the Indoor Football League (IFL)The Indoor Football League is the longest continuously operating indoor football league in the United States and the second-longest-running professional football league overall, behind only the NFL. Founded in 2009, the IFL features a high-octane, 8-on-8 format played on a 50-yard field. With a national footprint and a proven track record of moving players to the NFL and CFL, the IFL is the "Major League of Indoor Football." Learn more at goifl.com.

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