H2Ocean Expands Collaboration with Dua Good Job Oral Cancer Courses for Another Year

H2Ocean- First in First Aid Difference between Red Sea Salt and Table Salt H2Ocean Healing Rinse Sea Salt Mouthwash Eddie Kolos, CEO, dispatches H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash to non profit organizations, extending support to cancer patients. Healing Power of H2Ocean: Red Sea Salt based Products made with 82+ Natural Elements

Supporting oral cancer education with Healing Rinse samples and science driven solutions for managing chemotherapy and radiation related oral side effects

I have been dispensing H2Ocean Healing Rinse to my patients for post oral cancer care, canker sores, post surgical treatment, and more. This product is all natural and non alcohol based.” — Dr. Parul Dua, Founder of Dua Good Job Oral Cancer Courses

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean , a global leader in sea salt based natural healthcare products, proudly announces the continuation of its collaboration with Dua Good Job Oral Cancer Courses for another year, further strengthening its commitment to advancing oral cancer awareness, education, and supportive care initiatives. This ongoing partnership reflects a shared mission to empower healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers with critical knowledge surrounding oral cancer prevention, early detection, and the management of treatment related complications. Dua Good Job, an initiative led by Dr. Parul Dua Makkar, a general dentist in Long Island, New York, aims to raise awareness about oral cancer. Dr. Parul’s life took a different turn when she lost her only and younger sibling, Dr. Manu Dua, to oral cancer. Dr. Manu was also a dentist. After his passing, Dr. Parul dedicated her time to educating doctors and patients about the risk factors, prevention, and early detection and treatment of oral cancer.Through this collaboration with Dua Good Job, H2Ocean continues to support structured educational programs focused on oral cancer, while also ensuring that clinical learning is complemented with practical, patient centered solutions. As part of this initiative, H2Ocean will also provide Healing Rinse Mouthwash samples to course attendees, enabling participants to translate educational insights into real world patient care, particularly in managing oral complications associated with cancer therapies. As Eddie Kolos, Founder and CEO of H2Ocean, noted, the company’s commitment to cancer awareness extends beyond product development and is deeply rooted in education, science, and meaningful patient impact, with the goal of providing solutions that align with the body’s natural biology.H2Ocean has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to cancer awareness through a wide range of educational initiatives, including continuing education programs for dental professionals, collaborations with cancer research institutions, and partnerships with advocacy organizations. These efforts are designed to bridge the gap between scientific understanding and clinical application, with a particular emphasis on improving quality of life for patients undergoing cancer treatment. By supporting programs that focus on oral complications of chemotherapy and radiation therapy, H2Ocean continues to contribute to a more informed and proactive healthcare community.Cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy frequently lead to oral complications including mucositis, xerostomia, inflammation, and increased susceptibility to infections, all of which can significantly impact patient comfort and recovery. Addressing these challenges requires solutions that are both gentle and biologically compatible with compromised oral tissues. H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash has been developed with this understanding, offering a formulation based on Red Sea salt containing over 82 naturally occurring trace minerals, combined with xylitol and lysozyme to support oral health without causing irritation or dryness.While saline rinses are commonly recommended during cancer care, they are inherently limited in their composition, typically containing only sodium and chloride. Although gentle, such formulations offer minimal biological support beyond basic cleansing. In contrast, a mineral rich formulation such as H2Ocean Healing Rinse provides a broader spectrum of naturally occurring elements that contribute to maintaining mucosal integrity, supporting cellular function, and promoting a balanced oral environment. This distinction becomes particularly important in patients undergoing intensive therapies, where the oral tissues require more comprehensive support for healing and protection. In addition to its role in managing existing oral complications, H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash is positioned as both a preventive and aftercare solution for patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Preventive oral care has increasingly become a priority in oncology, with growing emphasis in research funding and clinical protocols on minimizing treatment related complications before they arise. By supporting oral tissue integrity, maintaining microbial balance, and reducing the risk of inflammation and secondary infections, early integration of a biologically compatible rinse can help improve patient tolerance to therapy and overall treatment outcomes. At the same time, its gentle, mineral rich formulation continues to provide essential support during and after treatment, aiding in recovery, comfort, and long-term oral health in cancer survivors.The Healing Rinse Mouthwash is designed to soothe inflamed oral tissues, support microbial balance without disrupting the natural oral microbiome, enhance hydration, and provide antimicrobial benefits through naturally derived components. Its alcohol free and non irritating formulation makes it suitable for frequent and long-term use, particularly in sensitive and immunocompromised individuals. Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer of H2Ocean, emphasized that oral complications associated with cancer therapies are often under recognized despite their significant effect on patient well-being. He highlighted that developing science driven, biologically compatible formulations play a critical role in supporting healing while preserving the delicate balance of the oral environment, particularly during and after cancer treatment.By continuing its collaboration with Dua Good Job Oral Cancer Courses, H2Ocean reinforces its broader mission of integrating education, research, and practical care solutions. This initiative not only supports professional learning but also ensures that patients benefit from advancements in natural, mineral based oral care. Through sustained efforts in education and innovation, H2Ocean remains dedicated to improving outcomes and quality of life for individuals affected by cancer. Founded in 2001, H2Ocean is globally recognized for its innovation in sea salt based natural products across oral care, skin care, and wellness categories. With a strong emphasis on research, quality, and sustainability, the company continues to develop science driven solutions inspired by the natural compatibility of ocean derived minerals with the human body.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.