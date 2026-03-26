REALER ESTATE RECEIVES INITIAL $100,000 INVESTMENT FROM AUDOS AS PART OF INAUGURAL COHORT

Brooklyn high school students featured in The New York Times and CBS New York for AI-powered affordable housing service that has helped over 100,000 New Yorkers

[Beckett and Derrick] are not waiting to graduate, not waiting for permission, not waiting for a co-founder or a VC.” — Henrik Werdelin, co-founder of Audos

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realer Estate , an AI-powered service helping New Yorkers find affordable rent-stabilized housing, has received an initial $100,000 investment funding from Audos as part of the launch of the Audos Publishing House - a new platform helping everyday entrepreneurs build million-dollar AI-native businesses.Realer Estate was built by Beckett Zahedi and Derrick Webster, high school students from Brooklyn who saw the affordable housing crisis playing out in their own city every day. Emboldened by recent developments in AI coding capabilities, the pair started building a platform to help New Yorkers find affordable rent-stabilized apartments - fitting the work around their school schedules. The service has reached over 100,000 New Yorkers and has been featured in The New York Times, CBS New York, and CNN’s 5 Good Things"Beckett and Derrick are two tremendously entrepreneurial and conscientious kids who are using AI on top of their busy school schedules to solve a real problem," said Henrik Werdelin, co-founder of Audos. "They're not waiting to graduate, not waiting for permission, not waiting for a co-founder or a VC. They just built. And 100,000 people are better off for it. If that doesn't show you that the barriers to entrepreneurship have collapsed, nothing will."Audos's Publishing House model provides solopreneurs with end-to-end business-building support - from ideation through brand development, ad buys, and technical backend - along with up to $100,000 in funding with no equity dilution. Instead, Audos uses a 15% revenue share model that aligns incentives between the platform and its entrepreneurs.**About Audos**Audos helps everyday entrepreneurs build million-dollar businesses with up to $100K in funding, AI tools, and distribution - without taking equity. Founded by serial entrepreneurs Henrik Werdelin and Nicholas Thorne (the team behind Prehype - creators of BarkBox (NYSE: BARK), Ro ($7B), and 16 other companies), Audos is backed by $11.5M from True Ventures, Offline Ventures, and angels including Niklas Zennström (Skype) and Mario Schlosser (Oscar Health). For more information, visit audos.com.

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