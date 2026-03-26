DR. ALEXANDRA MCDERMOTT SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Alexandra McDermott at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Dr. Alexandra McDermott, JD, MFA, EdD, Senior Counsel at Tyson & Mendes, , #1 Bestselling Author,, American Research Professor, and Serial Entrepreneur,, , as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2026.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Dr. Alexandra McDermott will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in December 2026.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Dr. Alexandra McDermott as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female advocate and entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."Dr. McDermott is a dynamic, results-driven leader who has demonstrated success and professionalism throughout her distinguished career. She is Senior Counsel at Tyson & Mendes as well as the Founder and President of Pen Crown Publishing,, an organization that encompasses a network of initiatives dedicated to serving global leaders and fostering the growth of individuals, organizations, and their teams through storytelling.Before embarking on her professional career path, Dr. McDermott earned a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, a Juris Doctor from Chapman University School of Law, a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from the University of California, Riverside, and a Doctorate in Global Executive Education from the University of Southern California.Dr. McDermott’s impressive past roles include a successful career in law, during which she served as Special Counsel at Sedgwick from 2001 to 2008. She later founded The McDermott Law Firm.In 2010, she transitioned into the field of education, where she taught and mentored students at several institutions.. From 2016 to 2022, she served as a Faculty Member and advanced to Senior Lecturer at the University of Southern California. She currently serves as a faculty member at American Public University System, continuing her commitment to leadership development and education.In 2023, she launched her own publishing company, Pen Crown Publishing, in collaboration with a colleague. Through this venture, she set out to amplify the power of storytelling as a catalyst for meaningful change. Believing that powerful stories can inspire transformation and shift perspectives, she is committed to helping individuals share their experiences and voices with the world. Through Pen Crown Publishing, she serves as a conduit for authors who want to make an impact by bringing meaningful stories to life and fostering conversations that lead to positive change.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. McDermott has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In 2023, she was awarded IAOTP’s Top Global Leader of the Year. In December 2026, she will receive the Empowered Woman of the Year award at IAOTP’s annual gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. Additionally, she was named a Global Icon of 2023 by Passion Vista Magazine. She has received several other notable honors, including the Tommy Trojan Award from the University of Southern California, the Integrity Award from American Public University System, and recognition in Marquis Who’s Who.Dr. McDermott is also a published author who has gained recognition for her contributions in several collaborative books and poetry collections earning her the distinction of a #1 Bestselling Author.Looking back, she attributes her success to perseverance, a strong work ethic, and the challenges she has overcome throughout her life. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her children,, her siblings and father, and her dogs. Looking ahead, her mission is to help individuals move from feeling stuck to becoming unstoppable, empowering them to live the life of their dreams.For more information on Alexandra, please visit: Alexandra McDermott, JD, MFA, EdD | LinkedIn About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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