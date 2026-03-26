CARTEE RECEIVES INITIAL $50,000 INVESTMENT FROM AUDOS AS PART OF INAUGURAL COHORT

London father builds AI care concierge after trying and abandoning multiple other platforms - now serving families across the UK and US healthcare systems

[Michah] is building something that could genuinely ease the burden for thousands of families” — Henrik Werdelin, co-founder of Audos

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cartee , an AI care concierge for parents of children with complex medical needs, has received an initial $50,000 investment from Audos as part of the launch of the Audos Publishing House – a new platform helping everyday entrepreneurs build million-dollar AI-native businesses.Cartee was built by Micah Stennett from London, a father of a child with Trisomy 21 (Down Syndrome), who experienced firsthand the daily logistical complexity of coordinating medications, appointments, therapists, and routines across fragmented healthcare systems. Micah had tried multiple other AI platforms before finding Audos, each time getting close but never producing something truly market-ready without deep technical expertise. What drew him to Audos was the revenue-sharing incentive model - "we only make money when our entrepreneurs make money" - and the depth of genuine support behind the platform.Using Audos, Micah built Cartee, an AI concierge that helps parents manage the full complexity of caring for children with additional medical needs. The platform now serves families navigating both the UK and US healthcare system. MIcah is also exploring additional ideas as a portfolio entrepreneur on Audos, but remains focused on the problem he and his wife experience every single day."Micah came to us skeptical. He'd tried other platforms and they all fell short," said Henrik Werdelin, co-founder of Audos. "What won him over wasn't a pitch - it was the fact that our model only works if his business works. That alignment is the whole point of the Publishing House. And now he's building something that could genuinely ease the burden for thousands of families."Audos's Publishing House model provides solopreneurs with end-to-end business-building support - from ideation through brand development, ad buys, and technical backend - along with up to $100,000 in funding with no equity dilution. Instead, Audos uses a 15% revenue share model that aligns incentives between the platform and its entrepreneurs.**About Audos**Audos helps everyday entrepreneurs build million-dollar businesses with up to $100K in funding, AI tools, and distribution - without taking equity. Founded by serial entrepreneurs Henrik Werdelin and Nicholas Thorne (the team behind Prehype - creators of BarkBox (NYSE: BARK), Ro ($7B), and 16 other companies), Audos is backed by $11.5M from True Ventures, Offline Ventures, and angels including Niklas Zennström (Skype) and Mario Schlosser (Oscar Health). For more information, visit audos.com.

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