MONDAINE Highlights the Design Legacy of the Iconic Swiss Railways Station Clock

A functional design created for Swiss railways in 1944 continues to influence modern watchmaking and industrial design.

The Swiss Railways Station Clock is a clear example of design driven by function. Its clarity and balance make it distinctive, and these principles continue to guide our design today.” — Pierrick Marcoux, Group Product Director at Mondaine Watch

PFäFFIKON SZ, SWITZERLAND, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MONDAINE is spotlighting the design legacy of the Swiss Railways Station Clock, a widely recognized example of functional industrial design that continues to influence contemporary watchmaking.First developed in 1944 by Swiss engineer Hans Hilfiker for the Swiss Federal Railways, the clock was created to ensure that time could be read instantly in busy public environments. Its clean dial, bold markers and highly visible red seconds hand were all designed with clarity and precision in mind.Over time, the clock became a familiar presence across Switzerland and a reference point for designers. This focus on functionality, balance and simplicity has since become closely associated with Swiss industrial design, with the clock recognized as a design reference and featured in leading museums of art and design worldwide.MONDAINE has played a key role in bringing this design beyond railway platforms. Since 1986, the brand has translated the distinctive features of the Official Swiss Railways Station Clock into wristwatches and clocks, preserving its visual identity while adapting it for everyday use.“The Swiss Railways Station Clock is a clear example of design driven by function. Its clarity and balance make it distinctive, and these principles continue to guide our design today.”, says Pierrick Marcoux, Group Product Director at Mondaine Watch.Today, the design remains central to MONDAINE’s approach, combining heritage with a continued focus on clarity, usability and responsible production. Guided by the principle of the three Rs – Reduce, Reuse and Recycle , MONDAINE has implemented initiatives including the use of recycled stainless steel, alternative materials, and reductions in packaging and energy consumption. Since 2020, Mondaine Watch Group has been CO₂ neutral across scope 1, 2 and 3 of the GHG protocol through reforestation projects.The full story behind the Swiss Railways Station Clock, including its origins, design principles and evolution into wristwatches, is available on MONDAINE’s website.Contact Information for United States:Contact person: Jane Anne DarkenDesignation: Account ExecutiveAddress: Paul Wilmot Communications, 401 Lafayette Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10003Email address: jdarken@paulwilmot.comContact Information for ROW:

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