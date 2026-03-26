North County Shows Up: Banding Community Together Celebrates Night of Music, Unity, and Community Impact

Left to right: Don Wells (Just in Time for Foster Youth), Marcia Johnson (OUR Arts Foundation), and John Van Cleef (Community Resource Center) pose together on stage at the Belly Up Tavern during the Banding Community Together event. Don Wells of Just in Time for Foster Youth and Marcia Johnson of OUR Arts Foundation

San Diego nonprofits reflect on a transformative evening and invite continued community involvement

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banding Community Together was created for more than fundraising; it was an invitation for the community to become part of the transformation happening across San Diego.On Tuesday night, March 3, 2026, more than 175 community members gathered at the Belly Up Tavern to raise awareness and support for three local nonprofits, each working to strengthen lives across San Diego County.The evening brought together OUR Arts Foundation , Community Resource Center, and Just in Time for Foster Youth for one shared purpose: demonstrating what becomes possible when organizations collaborate for the good of the community.While each organization serves a distinct mission—trauma-informed art workshops helping survivors rebuild confidence and resilience, housing and stability programs supporting families in crisis, and mentorship with essential resources guiding young adults transitioning from foster care—their work is united by a shared commitment to strengthening lives across the region.Banding Community Together reflects a simple truth: transformation happens when communities show up. Healing grows through connection, stability, and people willing to walk alongside those rebuilding their lives.Behind every program represented that night are real people rebuilding their lives—survivors finding their voice through art, families regaining stability after crisis, and young adults from foster care stepping into independent futures.Guests enjoyed an evening of live music featuring The Buckleys, a San Diego band known for their blend of classic rock, blues, and soul; MRCH, a Phoenix-based indie electronic/pop duo with lush synth-driven sounds; and 4EachOther, a Seattle collective combining folk, rock, and blues to share music rooted in connection and hope.More importantly, the evening served as a catalyst for meaningful change. Funds raised will support programs delivering measurable results across the county—from art workshops that provide a safe space for survivors to process trauma and rediscover confidence, to housing programs that stabilize families facing crisis, to mentorship initiatives guiding foster youth toward independent futures.A special note of gratitude goes to the donors who purchased tickets so volunteers could attend the evening. These volunteers quietly serve survivors week after week, and the event offered a moment for the broader community to celebrate and recognize their commitment. Supporting volunteers ultimately strengthens the long-term impact of these programs."When we work together for the good of all, we discover a unity that leads to hope and restoration," said Marcia Johnson, Founder of OUR Arts Foundation and organizer of Banding Community Together. "Banding Community Together was a beautiful picture of what collaboration can look like when organizations bring their strengths together for the sake of our community."Ahead of the event, FOX 5 San Diego featured Banding Community Together, with Marcia Johnson of OUR Arts Foundation and Don Wells of Just in Time for Foster Youth discussing the power of collaboration and inviting the community to take part in the evening.The organizations extend sincere gratitude to everyone who purchased a ticket, donated, sponsored the event, invited friends, or helped spread the word. Your support made the evening possible.While the music has ended, the work continues.For those who were unable to attend, there is still an opportunity to make an impact. Community members can volunteer or donate to help survivors rebuild confidence, strengthen families facing crisis, and support young adults transitioning from foster care.Together, we can continue building a stronger and more compassionate San Diego.About Banding Community TogetherBanding Community Together was born from a shared vision to unite the community, bringing three local nonprofits together. The event embodied the belief that meaningful change happens when people work collectively rather than alone. Through music, art, and shared generosity, it fostered hope, strengthened connections, and encouraged lasting investment in the community.

Survivors of Trauma Supported Through Art | OUR Arts Foundation's Impact

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