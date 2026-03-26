BEACON RECEIVES INITIAL $50,000 INVESTMENT FROM AUDOS AS PART OF INAUGURAL COHORT

Beacon, an AI coach helping the loved ones of people struggling with addiction, has received an initial $50,000 investment from Audos.

Dr. Avery has spent decades building expertise that transforms lives - but his time is limited. The Audos Publishing House exists for exactly this kind of person” — Henrik Werdelin, co-founder of Audos

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beacon , an AI coach helping the loved ones of people struggling with addiction, has received an initial $50,000 investment from Audos as part of the launch of the Audos Publishing House - a new platform helping everyday entrepreneurs build million-dollar AI-native businesses.Beacon was built by Dr. Jonathan Avery, Vice Chair of Addiction Psychiatry at Weill Cornell Hospital in New York City. Dr. Avery's key insight was that while significant attention and resources are directed toward people struggling with addiction, their loved ones - families, partners, parents - suffer enormously as well and have very few dedicated resources available to them.The platform is powered by the CRAFT (Community Reinforcement and Family Training) method, a research-backed approach that has been shown to inspire 64% of people to seek treatment, compared to 30% through traditional interventions. Dr. Avery's goal is to make the CRAFT method accessible to everyone at a reasonable price - not just people who can book expensive clinical appointments."Dr. Avery has spent decades building expertise that transforms lives - but his time is limited," said Henrik Werdelin, co-founder of Audos. "The Publishing House exists for exactly this kind of person: a world-class expert who wants to make their knowledge available to everyone unrestricted by the limited hours in a day. Beacon takes a proven clinical method and makes it accessible through AI."Audos's Publishing House model provides solopreneurs with end-to-end business-building support - from ideation through brand development, ad buys, and technical backend - along with up to $100,000 in funding with no equity dilution. Instead, Audos uses a 15% revenue share model that aligns incentives between the platform and its entrepreneurs.**About Audos**Audos helps everyday entrepreneurs build million-dollar businesses with up to $100K in funding, AI tools, and distribution - without taking equity. Founded by serial entrepreneurs Henrik Werdelin and Nicholas Thorne (the team behind Prehype - creators of BarkBox (NYSE: BARK), Ro ($7B), and 16 other companies), Audos is backed by $11.5M from True Ventures, Offline Ventures, and angels including Niklas Zennström (Skype) and Mario Schlosser (Oscar Health). For more information, visit audos.com.

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