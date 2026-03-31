Tara-Lee Corriveau of Nourished Minds Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Confused about healthcare? You’re not alone. After nearly two decades as a dedicated social worker, Tara-Lee Corriveau knows firsthand that true wellness cannot be found in a prescription bottle or a quick fix. Now, as the founder of Nourished Minds, she is inviting everyone to rethink what it means to feel well, plate by plate and meal by meal.

For Tara-Lee, the journey began with her own health challenges. Years of supporting clients in the mental health and addictions field eventually collided with her personal struggle with bipolar 2 disorder, anxiety, and severe insomnia. The turning point? A trip to Nicaragua, where her close friend, Grace Vanberkum, introduced her to the healing power of nutrition, movement, and mindfulness at the Glo Flex Café and Retreat Center. “When I returned home, everything changed,” shares Corriveau. “The food I ate, the way I cared for myself, even my view of what true healing looks like.”

Combining her social work background with her certification in Food as Medicine, Tara-Lee developed Nourished Minds, a practice dedicated to supporting mental and emotional wellness by focusing on the gut-brain connection. Science confirms that almost 80-90% of serotonin, the neurotransmitter responsible for happiness, is produced in the gut. Tara-Lee strongly believes that what you put on your plate can change the way you feel, think, and function.

At Nourished Minds, it is not about complicated meal plans or one-size-fits-all approaches. Instead, Tara-Lee crafts practical, easy-to-prepare recipes (usually five or six ingredients) ensuring healing food is accessible and manageable. Her services are as diverse as her clientele: from meal preparation and personalized resets to detox cleanses and one-on-one Culinary and Mental Wellness Coaching. She also brings her expertise to corporate wellness sessions and private retreats. “Everyone’s starting point is different,” she explains. “If you’re used to fast food, we don’t start with a raw vegan cleanse. It is about gradual, strategic change that fits your life.”

Tara-Lee’s retreats are a highlight for many of her clients. Participants often arrive overwhelmed and inflamed, but after a week of colorful, nutrient-dense meals and mindful practices, the transformation is evident reduction of inflammation, energy levels, mood shifts she says. But the goal is not just physical change. “It’s about slowing down, appreciating food, and building routines that support lasting health. Food should be comforting, joyful, and simple.”

Accessibility and affordability are also central to Tara-Lee’s approach. She understands that not everyone has a health food store nearby or can buy anything organic. Her tips range from cleaning produce with baking soda to shopping at local markets for the best deals. “Healthy eating shouldn’t’t be exclusive or expensive. I am here to make it easy, budget-friendly, and personalized.”

One unique offering is GLOPro, a blend of medicinal mushrooms and digestive spices, which Tara-Lee distributes across Canada and now Mexico and is also available in 7 other Countries “Clients report better focus, immunity, reduced stress, and more balanced energy and sleep, all with just ten pure ingredients,” she notes. “It’s about meeting your body where it’s at.”

Tara-Lee’s approach is grounded in compassion and a deep understanding of mental health. She knows firsthand the stigma that can come with a diagnosis and the frustration of navigating the healthcare system. Her work bridges the gap between mainstream medicine and holistic care, giving clients practical tools they can use every day. “Change is uncomfortable, but it’s also essential,” she asserts. “Adding color to your plate, slowing down to breathe before you eat, and swapping out processed foods are small steps that add up.”

Retreats, Workshops, Culinary Mental Wellness Coaching round out the Nourished Minds offering. Tara-Lee teaches everything from mindful eating to simple protein bowls, showing that you do not need a culinary degree or expensive gadgets to nourish yourself well. Her approach values balance (yes, even the occasional poutine), creativity, and self-kindness.

As Tara-Lee steps fully into her new chapter (recently resigning from her social work position to dedicate herself to Nourished Minds) her passion for helping others remains at the heart of her work. “My purpose is to help clients feel better, both body and mind. Simple, healthy food is the best way to achieve all three.”

About Nourished Minds:

Founded by Tara-Lee Corriveau, Nourished Minds provides nutrition-centric support for mental and emotional wellness. Services include personalized meal planning, food-based resets and detoxes, private and retreat chefing, workshops, and corporate wellness experiences. Nourished Minds also serves as the Canadian distributor for GloPro, a medicinal mushroom blend supporting stress resilience and focus.

Close Up Radio recently featured Tara-Lee Corriveau, founder of Nourished Minds, in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday March 25th at 4pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-tara-lee-corriveau-of/id1785721253?i=1000757476274

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-tara-lee-corriveau-of-nourished-minds-328125402

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6mSZzDEUbEenWqfLKvSR4g

For more information about Tara-Lee Corriveau, please visit https://nourishedminds.ca/ and find her on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nourishurminds

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