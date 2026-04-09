Market Logic Network Expands Web Design & Development Services with AI-Powered Delivery and Certified UX/UI Expertise

Market Logic Network

Company introduces advanced AI-driven development workflows to improve speed, responsiveness, and user experience for SMB websites

We aim to deliver digital infrastructure that performs from day one, and scales with the business as technology continues to evolve” — Gabriela Villamizar, Web Department Manager

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Logic Network LLC today announced a major advancement in its Web Design & Development services, integrating AI-powered development workflows and achieving new certifications in user experience and interface design from IBM.The initiative reflects Market Logic Network’s strategy to modernize how websites are built, delivered, and optimized; leveraging artificial intelligence to increase development speed, improve reliability, and enhance overall user experience for businesses.AI-Powered Web Development as a New StandardMarket Logic Network has implemented a new generation of AI-assisted tools across its development lifecycle, transforming how websites are designed, built, and deployed.The company’s evolving stack includes development environments such as Visual Studio, AI-assisted coding systems like Claude Code, and advanced creative and production tools including Nano Banana 2 and Pro, Stitch 2.0, and other emerging technologies.These tools enable Market Logic Network to:- Accelerate development timelines without compromising quality- Improve front-end responsiveness and performance optimization- Reduce human error through AI-assisted coding and validation- Enhance design consistency across entire digital experiences- Streamline collaboration between development, design, and automation teamsBy embedding AI directly into its workflows, the company is able to deliver production-ready websites more efficiently while maintaining high standards of scalability and reliability.Certified UX/UI Design for Performance and ExperienceIn addition to its AI-driven advancements, Market Logic Network has strengthened its design capabilities through certifications from IBM in User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI) design.This ensures that every website is not only technically robust but also structured around user behavior, accessibility standards, and conversion-focused design principles; all behind great Responsive Design The application of these methodologies allows the company to:- Improve navigation clarity and user interaction flows- Increase engagement and conversion rates- Deliver consistent experiences across devices and screen sizes- Align design decisions with measurable business outcomesFrom Websites to Scalable Digital InfrastructureMarket Logic Network positions its web development services as part of a broader digital infrastructure strategy, where websites act as central operational assets rather than standalone projects.The company integrates web development with its expertise in CRM systems, marketing automation, and business intelligence, enabling businesses to build connected ecosystems that support lead generation, customer engagement, and operational efficiency.Supporting Reliable and High-Performance DeploymentTo complement its development services, Market Logic Network provides access to managed hosting environments through its partnership with SiteGround, ensuring that client websites are deployed on stable and high-performance infrastructure.This allows businesses to benefit from:- Fast loading speeds and optimized performance- Secure and reliable hosting environments- Seamless transition from development to deploymentWhile hosting remains a supporting layer, the company’s primary focus continues to be on improving the development process itself through AI and system-level optimization.Introducing Website-as-a-Service for SMBsAs part of this expansion, Market Logic Network is introducing a Website-as-a-Service (WaaS) model tailored for small and mid-sized businesses. The offering combines web design, development, hosting, and ongoing optimization into a single scalable solution, reducing the complexity of managing multiple vendors and one-off projects.Businesses adopting this model can access:- Fully customized, professionally developed websites- Continuous updates and performance optimization- Integration with CRM and marketing automation systems- Scalable infrastructure aligned with business growthThe model reflects increasing demand for subscription-based digital services that provide long-term value and operational simplicity.The Future of AI-Driven Web DevelopmentMarket Logic Network views AI-assisted development as a long-term transformation in how digital products are created.By continuously integrating new tools and refining its workflows, the company aims to further reduce delivery times, improve quality consistency, and enable more adaptive and intelligent web systems.This approach positions Market Logic Network at the intersection of web development, automation, and artificial intelligence.About Market Logic Network LLCMarket Logic Network LLC is a business automation company headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, serving clients across the United States and Europe.The company specializes in web design and development, CRM integration, marketing automation, custom AI agents, business intelligence dashboards, e-commerce automation, and social media management.Its multidisciplinary team builds scalable digital systems designed to help businesses grow efficiently while reducing operational complexity.More information is available at:

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