AllFly Launches Quest, a Unified Platform for Corporate, Event, and Group Travel

AllFly provided the support we needed during our annual meeting, the largest event we plan at Poppi. The platform was very user friendly and hassle-free.” — Estela Reyes - VP of people - POPPI

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AllFly, a corporate travel technology company serving more than 300 organizations including BMW, Hermès, Airbnb, and Coca-Cola, today announced the launch of Quest, a platform that brings everyday business travel, event travel management, and group airline contracting into a single system.

AllFly positions Quest as a direct competitor to platforms such as SAP Concur, Navan, and American Express Global Business Travel — but with a broader scope. While traditional solutions have focused primarily on individual trip booking, Quest was built to support the full range of corporate travel needs in one place.

As companies expand beyond standard business travel into off-sites, sales kickoffs, and large-scale events, many have been forced to rely on multiple tools, vendors, and manual workflows. Quest addresses this fragmentation by consolidating these functions into a unified platform, reducing complexity and improving visibility across travel programs.

The platform includes standard booking capabilities with policy controls and real-time reporting, alongside dedicated tools for event travel. Teams can manage attendee travel through centralized workspaces, enable self-booking, track arrivals, and maintain budget oversight. Quest also supports group airline contracting with major carriers, hotel room block coordination, and integrations with event platforms like Cvent and Swoogo.

A key feature, Split Pay, allows travelers to personally pay for upgrades—such as premium seats or hotel rooms—beyond company policy. This gives individuals more flexibility while helping organizations stay within budget.

AllFly designed Quest for teams often underserved by traditional travel platforms, including meeting planners, sales operations leaders, HR teams, and travel managers responsible for coordinating complex, multi-event programs.

According to AllFly, organizations using the platform have reduced annual travel costs by 15 to 30 percent through improved policy compliance, consolidated booking, and lower administrative overhead.

“We built Quest for the teams managing more than just individual trips,” said Kenny Totten, Chief Operating Officer of AllFly. “Meeting planners, sales ops, and HR leaders need tools that match the complexity of their programs — not patchwork solutions.”

AllFly is backed by Lightbank, Corazon Capital, and Victorum Capital, and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company supports clients across a range of industries and global markets.

For more information, visit allfly.io.

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