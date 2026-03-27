Lauren Papa Launches Art Deco Freak: Where Forgotten Properties Find Their Second Act

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative entrepreneur, artist, and humanitarian Lauren Papa has officially introduced Art Deco Freak to the world — a premium renovation studio dedicated to rescuing architecturally rich but neglected properties across two of America's most culturally dynamic cities.Rooted in a deep reverence for craftsmanship and fueled by an unwavering belief that great design can transform communities, Art Deco Freak operates at the crossroads of heritage restoration and contemporary living. With active projects spanning both Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Los Angeles, California, the studio brings a rare dual-market perspective to the luxury renovation space.More Than a Renovation — A Movement Lauren Papa is not a conventional renovator. Long before she picked up architectural plans, she was commanding stages through her celebrated "Who's Your Papa" concert series — reimagining Grammy-winning material through her own distinct artistic voice. Those performances were never purely entertainment; they were fundraising platforms that directed meaningful contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, aiding families facing devastating childhood illnesses.That same drive to create something that matters is now channeled into every property Art Deco Freak touches. Whether in a recording studio, a kitchen experimenting with bold culinary concepts, or walking a job site in steel-toed boots, Lauren Papa brings one consistent intention: leave things better than you found them.A Framework Built on 15 Founding PrinciplesEvery Art Deco Freak project is shaped by a set of fifteen guiding commitments. These include transforming the least desirable property on any given street into its most sought-after address, preserving the architectural DNA of each structure, and weaving in modern-day functionality without erasing what makes a building worth saving. The studio places strong emphasis on neighborhood uplift — understanding that a single thoughtfully renovated home can shift the trajectory of an entire block.Additional pillars center on maintaining an unmistakably personal creative perspective, personally overseeing every project from demolition to final walkthrough, and cultivating partnerships with investors who share a commitment to quality outcomes. Papa’s philosophy also extends to designing spaces that feel lived-in and emotionally resonant rather than staged and sterile, solving complex structural challenges with intelligent design solutions, and weaving a spirit of global generosity throughout the business.The studio's cross-continental presence fosters a genuine cultural dialogue between Pittsburgh's industrial heritage and Los Angeles' sun-soaked eclecticism. Every finish, fixture, and layout decision reflects bespoke thinking — nothing is pulled from a template. Color, light, and proportion are wielded intentionally to create spaces that feel alive. And rather than tearing down and starting fresh, Art Deco Freak champions the environmental and historical wisdom of working with what already exists. The result of each completed project is not just a renovated home — it is a lasting contribution to the story of a neighborhood.Website: https://artdecofreak.com/

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