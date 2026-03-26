L.A. Green Madison Announces Grand Reopening Under New Ownership with Spring Celebration Event

MADISON, MS, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- L.A. Green , the beloved women’s boutique known for its curated, elevated style and welcoming shopping experience, is proud to announce the grand reopening of its Madison location under new ownership. The celebration will take place on Thursday, April 2, 2026, marking a fresh chapter for the store and a renewed commitment to serving the Madison community.The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2:00 p.m., followed by an afternoon of shopping, community, and special experiences. Guests are invited to enjoy a pop-up with Anna Fryant Art from 4:00–6:00 p.m., along with a Forever Linked Permanent Jewelry pop-up, a gift card giveaway, and complimentary sips and snacks throughout the event.Under the leadership of new owner Terry Pullen, L.A. Green Madison has undergone a thoughtful revitalization, including expanded inventory, refreshed merchandising, and a renewed focus on customer experience. L.A. Green in Madison exclusively carries brands such as Forever Lovely, Varley, AG Jeans, Coolway Sneakers, and Thomas Blonde.“We are incredibly excited to reintroduce L.A. Green to Madison,” said Terry Pullen, owner of L.A. Green Madison. “This store has always had great potential, and we’ve worked hard to create a space that feels inviting, intentional, and full of beautiful pieces our customers will love.”L.A. Green is known for its distinctive boutique approach, offering carefully selected apparel, accessories, and gifts in a setting that feels personal rather than overwhelming. Unlike traditional retail environments, each item is intentionally displayed to highlight its unique style and quality, creating a relaxed and enjoyable shopping experience.“Our goal is for every woman who walks through our doors to feel seen, confident, and inspired,” Pullen added. “This grand reopening is more than an event. It’s a celebration of a new beginning.”The Madison location joins L.A. Green’s growing brand presence, which includes successful locations in Nashville, TN, Starkville, MS, and Tupelo, MS. These locations have built a loyal following for their thoughtfully curated collections and strong community ties, contributing to the brand’s continued growth across the region.As a women-owned business rooted in faith and community values, L.A. Green remains committed to creating meaningful connections with its customers while delivering a boutique experience that stands apart.Community members, customers, and local leaders are encouraged to attend the grand reopening and experience the refreshed L.A. Green Madison firsthand. Lauren Ann, owner of the L.A. Green Starkville location, will attend and said, “We can’t wait to meet everyone and introduce L.A. Green to Madison and Madison County!”For more information about L.A. Green and its locations, visit https://shoplagreen.com/

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